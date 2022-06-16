Watch: Valentina Shevchenko gets escorted through Bishkek in a thrilling hero's welcome post-UFC 275 win 

Women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko was given a hero's welcome as she returned to her home country of Kyrgyzstan.

Shevchenko, who defended her flyweight title for a record extending seventh time at UFC 275, shared a video on social media, capturing her truly lavish welcome back to her homeland.

Watch the flyweight champion's stunning celebration upon her return home:

'Bullet' faced her toughest test since becoming champion this past weekend when she stepped into the octagon with Taila Santos. The 28-year-old Brazilian has been reverred for her devastating KO power, finishing 11 opponents in the first round before signing for the UFC.

The pair's co-main event in Singapore produced a gruelling five-round display. Shevchenko won the bout with a razor-close split decision. It even appeared that the 34-year-old could be heading for a first loss in five years before an accidental headbutt injured Santos' eye.

Although Santos lost, she was the first woman to defeat Shevchenko on one of the judges' scorecards at flyweight.

There had even been questions of whether the competition in her division was good enough. However, Santos proved there are tough contenders at 125 pounds.

Facing adversity is the mark of a true champion, which 'Bullet' has proven she can overcome.

Michael Bisping belives Taila Santos made Valentina Shevchenko look human

The split decision victory for Valentina Shevchenko may have caused some controversy, but UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping believes the bigger story is that Santos made the 34-year-old look beatable.

Shevchenko has only lost twice in the UFC, both of which came to consensus female MMA GOAT Amanda Nunes at bantamweight. Since making her move to flyweight and becoming champion, 'Bullet' has looked almost untouchable.

Michael Bisping argued that the most shocking result of the night wasn't what was on the judges' scorecards, but rather the Kyrgyzstani's aura of invulnerability being shattered.

"We saw [Shevchenko] look human. Now, of course, as we know, Amanda Nunes has beaten Valentina Shevchenko on two occasions, okay? But tonight she almost lost at 125 pounds [against Santos]... Shevchenko has almost become her own crypt tonight, because she just dismantles everybody with ease, okay? But not tonight. Tonight, she had to fight through real adversity."

Catch Michael Bisping's thoughts on the flyweight title fight here:

