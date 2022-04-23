Watch: Valentina Shevchenko turns airplane hangar into workout zone for UFC 275 preparation

Valentina Shevchenko is leaving no stone unturned in preparation for her upcoming title bout at UFC 275. For her latest training session, she turned her sister Antonina Shevchenko's airplane hangar into a workout zone.

Taking to social media, the women's flyweight champion shared a video where she can be seen showcasing her shadow-boxing and kicking skills. 'Bullet' captioned the video:

While my sister is flying in the sky, home of her plane converts to a training gym #UFC275 @promix @MonsterEnergy"

Valentina Shevchenko @BulletValentina ,

home of her plane converts to a training gym 🏻 #UFC275 @promix @MonsterEnergy While my sister is flying in the skyhome of her plane converts to a training gym While my sister is flying in the sky ✈️ , home of her plane converts to a training gym 💪🏻 #UFC275 @promix @MonsterEnergy https://t.co/k2S9Ur99og

Valentina Shevchenko reigns supreme over the UFC women’s flyweight division. She is considered one of the hardest workers in the promotion and is among the most dominant forces in women's MMA today.

Shevchenko sports an overall MMA record of 22-3 and is 11-2 in the UFC.

Valentina Shevchenko set for seventh title defense against Taila Santos at UFC 275

Valentina Shevchenko looks set to further solidify her status as the UFC's No.1 pound-for-pound women's fighter by defending her title for a seventh time. The 34-year-old will put her women's featherweight strap on the line against Taila Santos.

Since capturing the belt from Joanna Jedrzejczyk in December 2018, 'Bullet' has successfully defended the title on six occasions. The champion is currently riding an eight-fight win streak. Two of her last three wins have come by way of TKO.

Shevchenko's upcoming title bout against Santos will mark one of the bigger challenges of her storied career. A product of Dana White's Contender Series, Taila Santos is the No.4-ranked flyweight in the division. The Brazilian will enter her title fight against Shevchenko on the back of a four-fight win streak. Her most recent success came over Joanne Wood via a first-round rear-naked choke submission last November.

The 28-year-old's only career blemish came at the hands of Mara Romero Borella on her UFC debut back in February 2019. Taila Santos will be in her first UFC title bout when she takes on 'Bullet' in the co-main event of the June 11 pay-per-view.

UFC 275 is set to take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The pay-per-view event will be headlined by a light heavyweight title showdown between reigning champion Glover Teixeira and challenger Jiri Prochazka.

Edited by Aziel Karthak