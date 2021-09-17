Watch: Valentina Shevchenko unloads a superman punch and spinning back fist in sparring session with fellow UFC champion Brandon Moreno

Valentina Shevchenko recently trained with Brandon Moreno. In a clip posted by the UFC's official Twitter account, 'Bullet' was seen in an intense sparring session with Moreno at the UFC performance institute in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The session came in preparation for Shevchenko's next fight against Lauren Murphy. The Kyrgyzstani will defend her flyweight title against 'Lucky' at UFC 266 later this month.

Her training session with 'The Assassin Baby' saw Valentina Shevchenko display her skill set. She threw a superman punch and a spinning back fist at the UFC flyweight champion.

Watch Valentina Shevchenko spar with Brandon Moreno below:

Moreno is the first Mexican-born champion in UFC history. He won the 125-pound belt against Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 263. He submitted 'Deus Da Guerra' via a rear-naked choke. Their June clash followed a Fight of the Year contender last year, which saw both men fight to a draw.

Valentina Shevchenko, meanwhile, has been sitting on the 125-pound throne for a while. 'Bullet' won the vacant belt at UFC 231 after convincingly beating Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Shevchenko will meet Lauren Murphy for her sixth title defense on September 25.

Valentina Shevchenko recently criticized Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments on ring girls

Khabib Nurmagomedov's controversial comments on ring girls made a lot of noise in the MMA community. 'The Eagle' suggested that the girls are the "most useless people" in MMA.

Valentina Shevchenko was one of many names who criticized Khabib's remarks.She spoke in favor of having octagon girls in the UFC.

"[The ring girls were here] since the beginning of UFC, they were since the beginning of everything. And like to say, they don't belong to martial arts, it's so bad, it's not right, because they are part [of MMA]. And it's kind of like without all of this, any fighter wouldn't have been in this position, where he is right now. If [there were no ring girls], there wouldn't be no lights, sounds, it's just boring."

Watch her full take on ring girls during an interview with James Lynch below:

