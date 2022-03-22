Watch: Video surfaces of Colby Covington surrounded by police after alleged scuffle against Jorge Masvidal in Miami

New footage of the brawl involving UFC superstars Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal has made the rounds on social media.

There aren't any videos of the fight itself at the time of writing. However, a video of the aftermath has recently surfaced.

TMZ Sports obtained footage that shows police personnel surrounding Covington outside the popular Miami hotspot. 'Chaos' appeared to be talking to the responding officers, while Masvidal was nowhere to be found.

"How did he know I was here," the multi-time UFC welterweight title challenger can be heard saying in the video.

Watch the video below:

Michael Morgan @mikewhoatv Colby Covington loves to call the cops doesn’t he. Here he is surrounded after Jorge pulled up… Colby Covington loves to call the cops doesn’t he. Here he is surrounded after Jorge pulled up…https://t.co/uvrInRwtUB

Earlier today, Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640 South Florida broke the news that Covington and Masvidal came to blows at a restaurant called Papi Steak in Miami. The reporter added that cops were called to break up the fight.

Covington was out partying with the NELK Boys. Bob Menery, a member of the group, insinuated that Masvidal instigated the fight in a recent pair of tweets. Menery said he's disappointed with how 'Gamebred' handled his loss to Covington.

Covington and Masvidal, of course, recently fought in the main event of UFC 272 earlier this month. After five rounds, 'Chaos' was awarded a unanimous decision nod for his dominant performance.

ESPN MMA @espnmma #UFC272 Jorge still feels like he has unfinished business with Colby Jorge still feels like he has unfinished business with Colby 😬 #UFC272 https://t.co/fovsx2QISP

Jorge Masvidal and his manager claim victory over Colby Covington

Without any video evidence, there's no way of verifying what took place when Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal came to blows. However, Masvidal and his manager implied that 'Gamebred' avenged his loss to Covington at UFC 272.

Moments after the incident was reported, Masvidal took to social media to issue a challenge to his rival. He dared Covington to show what his face looked like after the altercation.

Meanwhile, Kawa claimed on Twitter that Covington lost a tooth during the brawl. He also sent out a series of tweets, indicating that his client got the better of the exchange. Check out Kawa's tweets below:

malki kawa @malkikawa Some people stand up in the face of adversity, some run. #kom Some people stand up in the face of adversity, some run. #kom

malki kawa @malkikawa I’m hearing that a someone not from miami who says he’s the king of it is missing a tooth. Can someone confirm this? I need the video asap. I’m hearing that a someone not from miami who says he’s the king of it is missing a tooth. Can someone confirm this? I need the video asap.

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal were formerly close friends and teammates at the American Top Team gym in Florida. They had a falling out a few years back that led to Covington getting kicked out of the Coconut Creek-based gym.

