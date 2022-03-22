"Extremely disappointed in Jorge Masvidal" - Bob Menery of NELK Boys on Colby Covington's alleged brawl with 'Gamebred'

Bob Menery of the NELK Boys expressed his "disappointment" in Jorge Masvidal after reports emerged that 'Gamebred' got into a fight with Colby Covington at a Miami restaurant.
The social media star was apparently dining with Covington when the incident took place. Menery took to social media to address the issue, writing:
"All i can say is I’m extremely disappointed in @GamebredFighter as a professional fighter tonight. You let down alot of people tonight bro. Disappointed"
Moments later, Menery sent out another tweet, saying he never had an issue with Masvidal until recently. Judging by the tone of his tweet, he is seemingly insinuating that 'Gamebred' was the instigator.
Earlier today, Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640 South Florida reported that Covington and Masvidal got into a fight at Papi Steak in Miami. The journalist added that the police were called to break up the melee.
Based on his Instagram posts, it appears that Menery was indeed with the multi-time UFC welterweight title challenger around the time the brawl went down. He posted photos and reels of himself partying with Covington in Miami.
Jorge Masvidal challenges Colby Covington to show his face after restaurant brawl
There doesn't appear to be footage of the recent altercation between UFC superstars Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal.
However, Masvidal and his manager, Malki Kawa, both implied that 'Gamebred' got the better of 'Chaos'. The BMF titleholder recently posted a video of himself challenging Covington to show what his face looked like after the alleged fight.
In a video he posted on Twitter, Masvidal said:
"Call this the show your face challenge, you know? What's up, I'm from Dade County. You talk that shit, you gotta back it up. That's how my city rolls man."
Meanwhile, Kawa posted a series of tweets that appear to be in relation to the brawl. He also claimed that Covington was "missing a tooth" after the rivals came to blows.
Covington and Masvidal just recently fought in the main event of UFC 272 earlier this month. The former training partners went the distance after five rounds. 'Chaos' ultimately had his hand raised after putting on a dominant performance.