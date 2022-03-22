×
Create
Notifications

"Extremely disappointed in Jorge Masvidal" - Bob Menery of NELK Boys on Colby Covington's alleged brawl with 'Gamebred'

Bob Menery comments on Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal street fight [Photo via @bobmenery on IG]
Bob Menery comments on Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal street fight [Photo via @bobmenery on IG]
Rafael Bandayrel
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified Mar 22, 2022 02:01 PM IST
News

Bob Menery of the NELK Boys expressed his "disappointment" in Jorge Masvidal after reports emerged that 'Gamebred' got into a fight with Colby Covington at a Miami restaurant.

The social media star was apparently dining with Covington when the incident took place. Menery took to social media to address the issue, writing:

"All i can say is I’m extremely disappointed in @GamebredFighter as a professional fighter tonight. You let down alot of people tonight bro. Disappointed"
All i can say is I’m extremely disappointed in @GamebredFighter as a professional fighter tonight. You let down alot of people tonight bro. Disappointed

Moments later, Menery sent out another tweet, saying he never had an issue with Masvidal until recently. Judging by the tone of his tweet, he is seemingly insinuating that 'Gamebred' was the instigator.

Never had a problem with @GamebredFighter Extremely disappointed in the way he decided to handle his ongoing “beef” that has already been decided in a regulated platform. @ufc twitter.com/andyslater/sta…

Earlier today, Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640 South Florida reported that Covington and Masvidal got into a fight at Papi Steak in Miami. The journalist added that the police were called to break up the melee.

Colby Covington on Bob Menery&#039;s Instagram stories
Colby Covington on Bob Menery's Instagram stories

Based on his Instagram posts, it appears that Menery was indeed with the multi-time UFC welterweight title challenger around the time the brawl went down. He posted photos and reels of himself partying with Covington in Miami.

Jorge Masvidal challenges Colby Covington to show his face after restaurant brawl

There doesn't appear to be footage of the recent altercation between UFC superstars Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal.

However, Masvidal and his manager, Malki Kawa, both implied that 'Gamebred' got the better of 'Chaos'. The BMF titleholder recently posted a video of himself challenging Covington to show what his face looked like after the alleged fight.

In a video he posted on Twitter, Masvidal said:

"Call this the show your face challenge, you know? What's up, I'm from Dade County. You talk that shit, you gotta back it up. That's how my city rolls man."
@ColbyCovMMA https://t.co/IPUp61ICV1

Meanwhile, Kawa posted a series of tweets that appear to be in relation to the brawl. He also claimed that Covington was "missing a tooth" after the rivals came to blows.

I’m hearing that a someone not from miami who says he’s the king of it is missing a tooth. Can someone confirm this? I need the video asap.
Also Read Article Continues below

Covington and Masvidal just recently fought in the main event of UFC 272 earlier this month. The former training partners went the distance after five rounds. 'Chaos' ultimately had his hand raised after putting on a dominant performance.

Edited by C. Naik
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी