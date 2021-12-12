Watch: Vintage Chael Sonnen mercilessly trolls Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal, Dana White and others in his epic monologue at World MMA Awards

Chael Sonnen gave a hilarious opening monologue at the recently concluded World MMA awards at Worre Studios in Las Vegas, Nevada.

'The Bad Guy' took to the mic and started off with a jibe at Dillon Danis. He then proceeded to poke fun at controversial boxing judge Adelaide Byrd.

The former UFC middleweight also hilariously went after UFC president Dana White, welterweights Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal and retired heavyweight fighter Brendan Schaub.

"[I hope] it'll be a great night filled with winners and Dillon Danis'... This is the alert show where you, the fans, pick the winners and thankfully Adelaide Byrd gets only one vote... Kamaru Usman had an incredible year. He hit Jorge Masvidal so hard, Joe Biden almost remembered where he was!... And I'm from Oregon, people ask me about Colby Covington all the time. I tell them, 'Colby Covington is that happens when you hug your child only once, unlike Brendan Schaub and that's what happens when you never hug him at all... Dana White is here and he said he beat Covid in 5 days but the boss really beat Covid in two days but Dan Miragliotta was a little late to stop the match."

Watch Chael Sonnen's hilarious monologue below:

The MMA awards saw Kamaru Usman win the male 'Fighter of the Year' title as 'The Nigerian Nightmare' had arguably the best year of his UFC career in 2021. The reigning welterweight king defeated Gilbert Burns, Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington in a single calendar year, defending the title thrice.

The female 'Fighter of the Year' prize went to UFC strawweight queen Rose Namajunas who recently defeated Zhang Weili in a rematch for the championship. Other nominees for the award were PFL's Kayla Harrison, who had an incredible 2021, and UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko.

Chael Sonnen also mocked Joe Rogan's controversial remarks on COVID-19 and Anthony Fauci in his monologue

Chael Sonnen also went after UFC commentator and stand-up comedian Joe Rogan for his infamous and recurring controversial remarks about COVID-19 and the vaccination.

Rogan is widely known to oppose the vaccination and has often been seen advocating against lockdowns.

Chael Sonnen exclaimed:

"We are going to celebrate the [fights from the last year] tonight... Some of the nominees for fight of the year: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno, Paul Daley vs. Sabah Homasi as well as Dan Hardy vs Herb Dean and my personal favorite, Joe Rogan vs Anthony Fauci."

Watch the continued monologue below:

Edited by C. Naik