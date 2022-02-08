Watch: Israel Adesanya, Alexander Volkanovski and others feature in new Engage advertisement "We Are All Fighters"

Alexander Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya have featured in a fascinating new advert for Engage.

The last three years have seen incredible growth for the nations of Australia and New Zealand when it comes to mixed martial arts. From their exploits inside the octagon to how they carry themselves out of it, it's no wonder that it's starting to become a real hot spot for rising talent across multiple weight classes.

The two men who stand head and shoulders above the majority in that regard are Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski. The two men at the helm of the middleweight and featherweight divisions in the UFC continue to go from strength to strength, with there being a great deal of respect shared for both within the wider fanbase.

Engage, an Australian fight gear and apparel company, decided to include the champions - amongst a series of others - in their latest advert.

The fact that they're based in Australia and didn't select Robert Whittaker is certainly telling, but then again, Adesanya is the one holding the gold right now.

Big challenges ahead for Israel Adesanya & Alexander Volkanovski

There's no rest for the wicked in this game and both Adesanya and Volkanovski will be well aware of that. This Saturday night, at UFC 271, 'The Last Stylebender' will defend his crown against the aforementioned Robert Whittaker in a rematch of their UFC 243 collision.

Adesanya cruised to a second-round knockout in that one but this time around, there are plenty of reasons to believe it'll be far more competitive.

In direct contrast, Alexander Volkanovski is currently viewed as the overwhelming favorite in his upcoming UFC 273 title defense against 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung.

His win over Brian Ortega is likely a big reason for that given how dominant he was, although it's worth noting that his original opponent was supposed to be Max Holloway.

An injury to 'Blessed' ensured that fans will have to wait for the trilogy fight, but underestimating Chan Sung Jung could prove to be a big mistake.

