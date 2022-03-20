Watch: Wayne Rooney congratulates Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann for their stunning wins at UFC London

Wayne Rooney was in attendance for the UFC event in London. The football star went backstage to congratulate Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann for their spectacular performances at UFC Fight Night 204.

Watch the backstage interaction between Rooney and the fighters below:

It wasn't the only interaction that the Pimblett-McCann duo had with the 36-year-old football veteran on the night. 'Meatball' was present in the crowd during Pimblett's fight against Rodrigo 'Kazula' Vargas. After the 27-year-old's impressive win, McCann was ecstatic and started celebrating with the former Manchester United player.

Watch a clip of the moment below:

McCann went up against Luana Carolina in a flyweight bout on the event's main card. Throughout the fight, 'Meatball' was getting the better of her opponent. When it looked like the fight would go to a decision, McCann landed a vicious spinning back elbow on Carolina, knocking her out cold in the third round.

While celebrating her win, the 31-year-old grabbed a UFC title replica from one of the audience members and started marching with it.

Pimblett also made quick work of his opponent and finished him in the very first round with a rear-naked choke.

Both fighters received a 'Performance of the Night' bonus for their amazing finishes and took home a cheque of $50,000 each. With the wins, both 'The Baddy' and McCann are now on two-fight win streaks in the UFC.

Paddy Pimblett plans on starting his own charity

During his appearance at the post-fight press conference, Paddy Pimblett said that he hoped to make as much money as UFC superstar Conor McGregor. 'The Baddy' added that he was planning to start his own charity so that he could give back to the people of Liverpool.

"I hope I do end up making as much money as Conor McGregor, lad. No child in my city will ever eat from the food bank ever again. I'm going to give back to my city and something I've been planning on doing the last few months is start my own charity and I think after this fight I'm going to get it done."

Watch Paddy Pimblett's post-fight press conference below:

With the submission victory, Pimblett is now riding a four-fight win streak. His MMA record currently stands at 18-3. Considering the popularity he has gained with just two fights in the promotion, there is a good chance that 'The Baddy' may be fighting in the co-main or main event of a UFC fight card in his next appearance.

