Watch: What happened when Nate Diaz appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live? 

Nate Diaz is set to make his return to the octagon a year and a half after his iconic UFC 244 clash with 'Gamebred' Jorge Masvidal over the BMF belt.

The Stockton native is sticking to welterweight for his comeback and facing number three-ranked Leon Edwards in a first-time-ever five-round, non-title, non-main-event bout at UFC 263. The pay-per-view will go down at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona, with fans in attendance.

As is often the case with him, Nate Diaz has quickly stolen a big share of the event's limelight despite two big title fights on the card. The younger Diaz brother proved his popularity once again at the UFC 263 pre-fight press conference on Thursday where he spoke very little, smoked marijuana on stage, and walked away with the loudest cheers from the crowd.

Nate Diaz shocks fans on Jimmy Kimmel's "What's Up" skit

It is no secret that Nate Diaz is not a huge fan of promotional events. However, he is always great fun to watch in them.

Ahead of the massive UFC 202 rematch with Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz made an appearance on a short skit named "What's Up" created by renowned television personality Jimmy Kimmel.

The production team went out on the street talking to fans who were picking Conor McGregor to win the fight, and then had Nate Diaz sneak behind them for the shock factor. Needless to say, the fans were more or less at a loss for words as the fighter they just predicted against showed up and shook their hands.

Nate Diaz 'lit up' UFC 263 press conference

As a lot of fans said and agreed on social media after the UFC 263 press conference on Thursday, there is no one else like Nathan Diaz.

The press conference saw headlining middleweights Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori throw verbal jabs at each other, while flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo sent ominous warnings to Brandon Moreno.

Amidst it all, Nate Diaz lit up, smoked a joint, and blew clouds of smoke amid loud cheers from the crowd. He later clarified what he was smoking to be 'Kill 4209', his own brand of marijuana.

Nate Diaz (@NateDiaz209) was smoking marijuana on stage not CBD, his team tells me. Its his own brand, Kill_4209. Rules in Arizona allow him to smoke closer up to the fight than other states. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) June 11, 2021

Diaz offered the joint to Brandon Moreno, who was seated beside him and is set to face UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo in the co-main event of UFC 263. Moreno politely turned down the offer, but later heaped praise on Nate Diaz, calling him an "amazing person."

