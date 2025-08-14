WATCH: When Anatoly Malykhin mauled Reinier de Ridder to take light heavyweight gold, and stormed out of cage

Reigning ONE light heavyweight and middleweight MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin of Russia has notched an impressive array of violent knockouts in the home of martial arts.But truth be told, it was his one-round decimation of Reinier de Ridder in Manila that made the whole world notice his destructive capabilities.Malykhin challenged 'The Dutch Knight' in the main event of ONE on Prime Video 5 in 2022 for the ONE light heavyweight world title.At the time, de Ridder was an unsolvable puzzle for his opponents, winning his first seven bouts in the world's largest martial arts organization.But he ultimately met his match against Anatoly Malykhin, who annihilated 'RDR' in less than one round with a merciless assault.ONE Championship shared a clip of Malykhin's frightening KO, which was made even more spectacular after he walked out of the Circle shortly after.&quot;Savage exit 😎 Will Anatoly Malykhin reclaim the heavyweight MMA throne when he rematches Reug Reug at ONE 173 in Tokyo?&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter taking away de Ridder's light heavyweight belt, Malykhin beat de Ridder for a second time at ONE 166 in 2024 to capture the middleweight MMA world championship.Anatoly Malykhin looking to regain three-division world champion status at ONE 173In one of the biggest upsets in MMA last year, 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane handed Anatoly Malykhin his first career loss and dethroned him from the ONE heavyweight MMA throne.'Sladkiy' went back to the drawing board after the setback and has finetuned his world-class skills. With redemption in mind, the 37-year-old heads to Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on a mission to reclaim three-division supremacy at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri.Malykhin will run it back with 'Reug Reug' for the ONE heavyweight MMA world title on November 16 in one of the most stacked combat sports events of the year.Keep up with Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for the latest on ONE 173