Watch: When Chael Sonnen recalled a story about Khabib Nurmagomedov's grueling training session

In 2018, Chael Sonnen recalled the story of a grueling training session involving Khabib Nurmagomedov.

While speaking on his YouTube series Beyond the Fight, 'The American Gangster' said Nurmagomedov once trained back-to-back with five guys for 90 minutes and managed to outlast them all.

"Okay, so Khabib [Nurmagomedov] comes in, he's got five guys and what the workout is gonna be is one-by-one, Khabib is gonna work out with each guy until each guy gives up. Once the guy's had enough, reaches a level of exhaustion, he's done and the next guy comes in. My coach said the workout was 90 minutes. The first guy, who was the most talented guy, made it 20... Khabib stays in, new guy comes in. Guy number two comes in for 15 minutes or so, guy number three comes in for fifteen minutes or so... and then when it was done, Khabib was standing up and all five guys were laying down, just from exhaustion. He didn't hurt them, it was a grappling work. He didn't hurt these guys. he just put a pace on them... Khabib brought in five guys and wore them all out. I didn't get to see it but I heard about it."

Catch Chael Sonnen's comments on Khabib Nurmagomedov's training session below:

The video was uploaded a few months ahead of the Dagestani's highly anticipated bout against Conor McGregor at UFC 229. Khabib dominated the Irishman for the majority of the fight before finishing him with a neck crank in the fourth round.

In the aftermath, 'The Eagle' jumped over the octagon and attacked McGregor's friend and teammate Dillon Danis in the audience. That led to an all-out brawl between the two sides.

Khabib Nurmagomedov was known for his relentless pace in the octagon

During his days as a UFC fighter, Khabib Nurmagomedov used to overwhelm his opponents with his elite-level grappling skills. 'The Eagle' was known for putting relentless pressure on his opponents to such an extent that they would get exhausted after just a couple of rounds.

Also Read

During his undefeated run in the UFC, Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated many high level athletes, including Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje, Rafael dos Anjos and Edson Barboza.

Edited by Harvey Leonard