Watch: When Colby Covington confronted Dana White at a poker table for not giving him a title shot against Tyron Woodley

UFC fighter Colby Covington is not one to mince his words.

Over time, 'Chaos' has made several controversial remarks against other fighters. His antics outside the octagon have also managed to rub some people the wrong way.

In 2019, it was UFC president Dana White who became the target of the 33-year-old's shenanigans.

In March that year, Kamaru Usman was scheduled to take on Tyron Woodley for the UFC welterweight championship in the co-main event of UFC 235.

A couple of days before the event, Covington decided to confront White, who, at the time, was sitting in a Las Vegas casino.

"Let's go see what Uncle Fester Dana White is doing. He's gambling over here at the Palms...We're gonna confront Dana and we're gonna ask why we're not fighting this weekend. Why do I get robbed out of a title shot? I'm number one in the world...Where you at, Dana? I'm coming for you, boy. These fights are boring this weekend...the real money fight was me...Dana White needs to give me an explanation and I'm coming to get that explanation right now... Give me a reason why I'm not fighting for the title," said Colby Covington while making his way to Dana White.

Upon coming face-to-face with the UFC president, Covington asked for an explanation as to why he was not fighting for the championship that weekend. White, taken aback by the 33-year-old's antics, told him to stop filming.

You can watch a video of the confrontation below:

Later, Covington made an appearance on The Luke Thomas Show on MMA on SiriusXM and he gave his account of what happened during his confrontation with White when the cameras were off.

.@ColbyCovMMA shares what happened after the camera stopped when he confronted Dana White #TLTS @lthomasnews pic.twitter.com/HciRGPGw3j — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) March 1, 2019

Dana White's thoughts on his confrontation with Colby Covington

When asked about his awkward encounter with Colby Covington at a Las Vegas casino, UFC president Dana White had this to say:

"I don't care about any of these things...What do I always tell you guys? This is the fight business, man... It's a crazy business and you know, that stuff doesn't bother me. What other people are thinking doesn't bother me."

Colby Covington will take on current 170-pound Kamaru Usman in a rematch at UFC 268 in November. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' emerged as the victor in their first encounter at UFC 245.

