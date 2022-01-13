Watch: When Colby Covington was a part of Jorge Masvidal's corner team

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal are finally set to compete inside the octagon at UFC 272. The two started off as training partners and went on to become best friends. However, over the years, the former American Top Team stablemates have become bitter rivals

Before turning their backs on each other, the two were constant figures in each other's fight camps as well. Interestingly, 'Chaos' has been a part of Jorge Masvidal's corner team in the past.

Back in 2015, Colby Covington cornered 'Gamebred' for his fight against Al Iaquinta. The fight didn't go exactly as planned as Masvidal ended up losing the fight via a split decision.

Why did Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington have a fallout?

Both Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington have their own stories regarding the origins of their bitter rivalry. According to 'Chaos' it was because of Masvidal's ego and how he couldn't handle the former's success. During an interview ahead of UFC 261, Covington said:

"It was three years ago or two and half years ago when I was in the locker room and I'd just beat Rafael dos Anjos for the interim title and the President had called me that day. I think he [Masvidal] saw all the hype I was generating and he didn't like that. He has a big ego and he couldn't put his ego aside for the friendship. He didn't like that I was getting the spotlight more and I was rising above him in the ranks."

On the flipside, Jorge Masvidal has claimed that the rift was caused because of nothing but a 'Facebook like'. Ahead of his bout against Nate Diaz in November 2019, 'Gamebred' explained what sparked the rivalry between the two and said:

"Why after I let you sleep on my couch, you ate off my food, I helped you get on MMA Junkie, I helped you get on Ariel Helwani and all these things, why would you just turn on me just for a Facebook like? Just for something, are you that much of a bi**h? The mistake is on me because I am the f**ker that let him."

