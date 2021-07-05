Watch: When Conor McGregor danced and grooved to Dustin Poirier's walkout at UFC 178

UFC superstar Conor McGregor is known for his eccentric but entertaining ways. He is taking on Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 264 in one of the biggest fights of the year to settle their trilogy. Poirier knocked McGregor out in their second fight at UFC 257, and the Irishman is looking for revenge this time around.

However, their first fight was incredible as well. Conor McGregor first fought Dustin Poirier at UFC 178 in his fourth fight for the UFC. McGregor had a lot of hype behind him after winning the 'Performance of the Night' bonus in his previous fight against Diego Brandao.

While the fight lived up to all expectations, it was McGregor's pre-fight antics that got the crowd on his side. He started dancing to Dustin Poirier's walk-out music before the fight and entertained his fans while 'The Diamond' walked to the cage.

Conor McGregor dancing to Dustin Poirer's walkout at UFC 178 ☘️ pic.twitter.com/Sf05AVkoLK — ᴄʀɪᴛɪᴄᴀʟ™⚡ (@CriticaI_Damage) July 4, 2021

The fight didn't last long as Conor McGregor knocked Poirier out in the first round. It was all over after two minutes. The result saw McGregor take home another bonus for himself. He also captured the featherweight title three fights later and won the bonus a record five times in a row.

Also read: BT Sport releases a brilliant promotional video titled 'The Irishman' ahead of Conor McGregor's return at UFC 264

Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3: The tale of the tape

The July 10 bout promises to be one of the best fights of the year as it is a must-win for McGregor. He has lost two fights in a row at lightweight, and if he wants to capture the 155-pound belt again, he needs to beat Poirier.

Poirier dominated him in his last fight. The American has also stayed active throughout his career, while the same cannot be said in recent times for McGregor. However, no one would dare to rule McGregor out of this fight as he still possesses the knockout power which has slept 19 fighters.

Regardless of the outcome, the world will be watching to see who comes out on top in this era-defining fight between two enigmatic fighters.

Il revient faire le plein de gloire.



🇮🇪 L'Irlandais @TheNotoriousMMA entend prouver qu'il est un joyau encore plus dur que le diamant... 🗡️💎#UFC264 pic.twitter.com/7bh7Vj1ZDR — UFC Québec (@UFCQuebec) July 2, 2021

Edited by Harvey Leonard