Watch: When Conor McGregor taught his son how to handle himself in a fight

Conor McGregor is extremely attached to his four-year-old son, Conor McGregor Jr., and is training him in mixed martial arts.

Instead of limiting his training to the gym, the Irishman also wants his son to apply it in real-life scenarios.

In an adorable video posted to his Instagram earlier this year, Conor McGregor was seen imparting some street-fighting lessons to his first born. Apparently referring to a fight with another kid, McGregor told his son to aim for the mouth while hitting back.

The former two-weight UFC champion could be seen showing Conor Jr. his medallion, as he said-

"Hold on, let me show you what this is yeah. What's this? Tell me what it is. This is the McGregor family crown champ. This is the McGregor family crest. Look at it, look at it. It's a Lion's head with a crown on it. Cause you are a king champ. We are kings. Bash anyone that says anything, you hear? Did he hit you? Did he? What do you say, hit him back. Where are you gonna hit him? Hit him in the mouth. He hit you in the back, did he? Go hit him in the mouth, aim for the mouth champ. Be faster, that's why we train yeah."

Conor McGregor claims his son is a skilled fighter

Ahead of his second outing against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257, Conor McGregor discussed the prospect of his son following in his footsteps.

While McGregor wasn't sure of the career path his son would choose, he continues to train him well for a career in mixed martial arts. McGregor in fact believes his son, who was three at the time of the video, is already a skilled fighter. The Irishman told Ariel Helwani-

"He will certainly be skilled as a fighter. He's already skilled as a fighter. He's got phenomenal power and kicks. He's going through all the disciplines and he's loving them - it's not like I'm trying to put them on to him. As time goes on will he want to compete? I'm not sure but he certainly will be skilled to do so."

“He will certainly be skilled as a fighter. He already skilled as a fighter… He’s going through all the disciplines and he’s loving them.”@TheNotoriousMMA won’t push Conor Jr. into fighting, but it appears the passion is already being developed 👨‍👦 (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/5hZac5tVqK — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 17, 2021

Edited by Harvey Leonard