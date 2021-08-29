Watch: When Conor McGregor and team reacted to Yoel Romero's flying knee knockout of Chris Weidman at UFC 205 backstage

UFC 205 was a historic event, elevated from a mere UFC pay-per-view to one of the most significant MMA cards of all time by the presence of Conor McGregor.

The Irishman headlined the UFC's first event at New York's Madison Square Garden against Eddie Alvarez and picked up the lightweight belt in a second-round TKO victory. Already the featherweight champion at the time, Conor McGregor created history by becoming the first 'Champ-Champ' of the UFC.

Before the Irishman walked out for the main event to the tunes of Sinead O'Connor's 'Foggy Dew' and 50 Cent's 'I Get Money,' top UFC middleweights Yoel Romero and Chris Weidman faced each other on the main card of the night. 'Soldier of God' scored a stunning flying knee knockout win in the third round, extending his winning streak to weight and securing himself a title shot next.

Conor McGregor and his team enjoyed watching the highlight reel of Yoel Romero's brilliant knockout while warming up for his fight backstage. The Irishman even tried to mimic the flying knee that Yoel Romero landed on Chris Weidman.

Watch Conor McGregor's reaction to Yoel Romero's victory below:

You can also watch the highlights of the Yoel Romero vs. Chris Weidman fight below:

Conor McGregor walks for the first time without support since UFC 264 leg break

What was supposed to be Conor McGregor's return to winning ways, or so he promised, ended abruptly and unexpectedly when he suffered a horrific leg break on his own accord at UFC 264. Dustin Poirier once again walked away with a knockout victory, this time via doctor's stoppage, and Conor McGregor was forced out of action for at least the rest of the year.

However, he has been extremely active on social media while recovering from the injury. He has been posting about working out and lifting weights in the gym despite the injury.

In a recent Instagram post, 'Notorious' posted about walking on his own for the first time since he had surgery on his tibia and fibula bones that snapped during the fight.

Conor McGregor has been working closely with Elite OrthoSport's Heather Milligan, who also happens to be the partner of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger. The Irishman had previously worked with her when he tore his ACL in a fight against Max Holloway in 2013.

From Khabib Nurmagomedov to Jake Paul, follow SK MMA to satisfy all your MMA needs!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh