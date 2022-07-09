Watch: When Conor McGregor trashed Khabib Nurmagomedov for disagreeing to fight in Moscow, Russia

Back in January 2020, Conor McGregor had some harsh words for former foe Khabib Nurmagomedov. The Irishman stated that he would love to fight Nurmagomedov in Moscow, Russia despite Dana White opposing the idea.

An NESN reporter at the UFC 246 post-fight press conference said that White was against the idea due to pay-per-view revenue in Russia. McGregor was still keen to create a "spectacle" in Moscow and felt it would be like something out of a Rocky movie:

"Come on now, how much money is enough money? How much money is enough money for f**k sake! There's a lot of money in Russia, there's a lot of revenue in Russia."

Conor McGregor went on to speak about Khabib Nurmagomedov and seemingly believes he is more popular than the Dagestani fighter in Russia. The Irishman stated that Moscow "shut down" when he visited and people were running in the streets.

While commenting on Nurmagomedov's popularity in his home country, McGregor stated:

"I'm more Russian than that man [Khabib Nurmagomedov]!"

Watch the full clip below:

McGregor said all of this after his win against Donald Cerrone, who has now retired from MMA. The Irishman won the fight via knockout, but did not face Nurmagomedov for a second time.

Instead, 'Notorious' faced Dustin Poirier in back-to-back bouts in 2021. These UFC outings didn't go well for McGregor, who lost both clashes against the American.

Watch: When Conor McGregor had a bottle thrown at him by an angry Dagestani fan

In October 2019, footage emerged of Conor McGregor being confronted by a fan claiming to be from Dagetsan. The individual was clearly unhappy with the way McGregor had built up the fight between him and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

When confronting the Irishman, the fan can be heard asking McGregor why he said things about Dagestani people in the lead up to his fight with the Russian. 'Notorious' replied:

"The disrespect those [Dagestani] people showed me in the build up to that fight. They sold, they sold items in the grocery with my face on it. They sold items in the grocery with my face on it!"

The man seemed agitated by McGregor's response and launched what appeared to be a water bottle at the Irishman's head. The UFC fighter managed to move out of the way before the bottle hit him.

Watch the full clip below:

In some now-deleted tweets, Conor McGregor made comments about Nurmagomedov and Dagestan, which prompted Ali Abdelaziz to call out the Irishman's actions on social media.

Ali Abdelaziz @AliAbdelaziz00 Here we go again insulting people nation and religion this is not funny my dream to see you in person twitter.com/TheNotoriousMM… Here we go again insulting people nation and religion this is not funny my dream to see you in person twitter.com/TheNotoriousMM…

