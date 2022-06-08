Watch: When Conor McGregor used a taser for the first time

Conor McGregor is known for his antics inside and outside the UFC octagon. The Irishman is not averse to trying new things.

One example of this was when 'The Notorious' used a taser for the first time in his life while sitting in a car with his partner Dee Devlin.

McGregor was, at first, bewildered by the device, but then he started laughing and said:

"Someone's getting that in their neck before they got home, yeah?"

You can watch the clip of Conor McGregor using the taser below:

McGregor was last seen in action in July 2021 when he went toe-to-toe against Dustin Poirier for a trilogy matchup at UFC 264. The fight ended on an unfortunate note. Towards the end of the first round, 'The Notorious' suffered a gruesome leg injury that resulted in the fight being stopped. Poirier was declared the victor by TKO via doctor stoppage. The rivalry betwen the two currently stands at 2-1 in favor of 'The Diamond'.

'Mystic Mac' has been in recovery since then and has teased a comeback several times on social media. However, no official announcement regarding McGregor's return has been made yet.

Chael Sonnen believes Conor McGregor is ready to make a comeback

Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen believes Conor McGregor is very close to making a return to the UFC octagon.

The Irishman has been constantly posting training videos to his Instagram account for some time now.

Watching these clips has filled Sonnen with the belief that McGregor is close to fully healing from the leg injury that he suffered at UFC 264. He believes 'The Notorious' will soon make his return to combat sports.

“He looks good.. He’s putting out videos and training clips. They’re very authentic. Those are real sweats. This isn't Anthony Joshua spraying himself down before the camera takes a quick snap. These are real workouts, so we’re going to guess to really be able to work that hard, to look as good as Conor does, that he’s close to healing.”

You can watch the clip of Sonnen talking about McGregor below:

