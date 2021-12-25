Watch: When Israel Adesanya explained why he was disappointed with his UFC debut against Rob Wilkinson

After making his UFC debut in February 2018, it took Israel Adesanya only 20 months to become the undisputed middleweight champion in the promotion. Regarded as one of the best strikers in the sport, the Nigerian-born New Zealander is an out-and-out entertainer, having delivered some of the most spectacular performances inside the cage.

However, 'The Last Stylebender' wasn't quite satisfied with his performance in his first fight in the UFC. His opponent Rob Wilkinson managed to control him along the fence for the majority of the first round.

During an episode of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani in 2018, this is what Adesanya had to say about his UFC debut:

"I'm glad that happened... I'm glad I felt him against the fence because as soon as I got up with my back on the fence, it's like I flashed to having one of my teammates hold me against the fence... I've had stronger guys hold me or try and hold me against the fence, now let's get out… I think maybe I put a little bit high expectations on myself that I was gonna finish him in the first.”

However, he was happier with the finish in the second round. Israel Adesanya swarmed Wilkinson with a sustained attack of body shots and knees until the Australian wilted:

“In the second round, there was a point, I think, after his first shot... that I start to drive a little bit, shake and bait, that's to light him up on the feet. But even the finish was kind of just 'meh' but you see how I finished him. I was methodical, I was surgical with it."

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Promising prospect @StyleBender describes his finish over Rob Wilkinson at UFC 221 as "meh." What did you think of it? #TheMMAHour Promising prospect @StyleBender describes his finish over Rob Wilkinson at UFC 221 as "meh." What did you think of it? #TheMMAHour https://t.co/DI77B1EQEz

Israel Adesanya (21-1) soon cemented his place as a force in the middleweight division, ultimately winning the championship in 2019. He has never lost in the division and has had three title defenses.

Israel Adesanya to defend his middleweight title against Robert Whittaker at UFC 271

Israel Adesanya is set to take on former champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 271 on February 12, 2022 in Houston. This will be the second time the two combatants have shared the octagon. In their first meeting at UFC 243, Adesanya beat Whittaker by second-round knockout to win the middleweight strap.

Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker 2 was originally scheduled to take place on November 6, 2021 at UFC 268. However, the fight was pushed back because of COVID-19 restrictions. Due to the global pandemic, New Zealand and Australia had issued restrictive travel bans.

