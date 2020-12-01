Watch: When Israel Adesanya reacted to Conor McGregor's brutal TKO win over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is one of the cleanest strikers the sport of mixed martial arts has ever seen. Adesanya held a commendable record of 75-5 in kickboxing and 5-1 in professional boxing before moving on to MMA. He is so far undefeated in the fight game, mainly on the back of his prolific and ever-improving striking.

Israel Adesanya's prowess and performance recently landed him on the top of ESPN’s MMA power rankings.

Therefore, it came as no surprise that Izzy was very excited for UFC 246 when former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor faced off against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in the main event.

Izzy can be seen reacting to a fight in a video released on YouTube.

Adesanya can be heard mentioning that Conor McGregor brought a lot of attention to the sport of mixed martial arts at a time when it was needed. He also said that he would be making ‘Israel Adesanya’ numbers as far PPV sales were concerned when compared to Conor McGregor.

Although the Cowboy-McGregor fight lasted less than a minute, the star power of the two main eventers pushed the PPV sales to 1 million.

Conor came off a submission loss to Khabib in 2018 and got back to winning ways after the fight.

He is now scheduled to take on Dustin Poirier in a rematch at UFC 257.

The KO was Cerrnone’s 3rd straight loss. He has not won a fight since then, losing to Anthony Pettis via a decision and drawing with Niko Price in September.

‘Cowboy’ though, has declared on social media that he will make one final run in 2021 for the lightweight title – perhaps the only thing missing in his stellar career.

Israel Adesanya is set to take on Jan Blachowicz for the UFC Light Heavyweight title

After Israel Adesanya knocked out Paulo Costa, he was expected to face former champion Robert Whittaker when ‘The Reaper’ outperformed Jared Cannonier.

However, Whittaker made it clear that he had no intention of fighting in December during the festive season. Israel Adesanya, on the other hand, wants the fight to take place in late 2020 or early 2021.

Israel Adesanya was thus booked to face newly-crowned Light Heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz, and the fight is expected to take place in March next year.