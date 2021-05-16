Watch: When Jacare Souza allowed his opponent to break his arm so he could win a BJJ match on points

Jacare Souza broke his right arm in his featured prelims clash against Andre Muniz at UFC 262. Muniz caught Souza in an armbar after being on the receiving end of some heavy ground and pound, eventually snapping Jacare's arm.

Interestingly, this was not the first time that the legendary Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has broken his arm. In 2004, Souza broke his left arm against Roger Gracie at the World Jiu-Jitsu Championship finals. The veteran found his arm locked between Gracie's legs, who was trying to submit Souza from his back.

Souza was aware that he was ahead of Gracie on points and would subsequently go on to win if he didn't tap. The UFC middleweight reflected his immense mental toughness by refusing to tap despite being caught in an armbar. At the end of the match, it was Souza who walked out as the winner of the 2004 World Jiu-Jitsu Championship.

So Jacare broke a different arm last time.



If you've never seen this match, Jacare lets Roger Gracie break his arm without submitting so he can still win the match on points. Just bonkers shit. https://t.co/zKc0pXkxI3 — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) May 16, 2021

You can watch Souza's historic BJJ battle against Gracie below:

Gracie, however, went on to avenge his loss to Souza by submitting him next year at the ADCC Submission Wrestling World Championship. Jacare Souza and Roger Gracie have competed against each other on five occasions, with the latter winning three of those matches.

Jacare Souza gets submitted for the first time at UFC 262

UFC Fight Night Jacare v Hermansson

Jacare Souza lost to Andre Muniz via submission in the first round at UFC 262. He has now lost four consecutive fights in the UFC, leaving him on the verge of being cut from the promotion.

Although Souza displayed his superior ground and pound early in the first round, an excellent grappler in Muniz caught him in an armbar. As expected, the 41-year-old Brazilian was not willing to tap before Muniz completely broke his arm. It was the first time that Souza had been submitted in an MMA fight.

Andre Muniz with a sneaky armbar finish breaking Jacare Souza's arm #UFC262 pic.twitter.com/x6yz7urSS1 — Jason Williams (@jasoneg33) May 16, 2021

The win over Jacare Souza extended Muniz's winning streak to seven. He is 3-0 in the UFC, with his last two victories coming by way of submission.