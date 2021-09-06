Watch: When Jake Paul apparently 'broke' a treadmill while training for fight against Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul recently uploaded a video titled 'How I beat Tyron Woodley' to his YouTube channel. The video is a documentary of the entire fight week and also covers the aftermath of Paul's victory over 'The Chosen One'.

In the week prior to the event on August 29, Jake Paul was based at his home in Cleveland. His mother, Pam Stepnick, was present with him throughout the final days, acting as a pillar of support.

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley's moms hugged in the ring after the fight. pic.twitter.com/pagzqLAjR3 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 30, 2021

In one particular scene in the video, Paul can be seen running on a treadmill to work on his conditioning. As Paul grinded on, Pam Stepnick said:

"You going to break my treadmill? It's still going."

Jake Paul responded by taking up his mother's challenge.

"I could do it right now."

With that, Jake Paul began running faster. At one point, the sweat-covered digital control panel of the treadmill stopped working. 'The Problem Child' jumped off the treadmill in triumph, shouting:

"I broke it! I broke it! Let's f***ing go! I told you! See that?"

Catch the clip in Jake Paul's YouTube video below (From the 3:45 mark):

Will Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley fight again?

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley was a closely-fought battle. While Jake Paul was more successful in terms of volume, Tyron Woodley landed the more powerful strikes.

At the end of the eight-round bout, Jake Paul was awarded a split decision victory. Two judges scored the bout 77-75 and 78-74 in the YouTuber-turned-boxer's favor. The third judge scored it 77-75 for the former UFC welterweight champion.

In his post-fight interview, Woodley said he felt he had done enough to bag a decision victory. He immediately began rallying for a rematch.

Jake Paul countered by saying that he would agree to the rematch on one condition. He said he'd run it back with Woodley if the 39-year-old got an 'I Love Jake Paul' tattoo, as per the bet they made prior to their clash.

Woodley had wanted no part of the bet earlier. However, he surprisingly agreed to it when it came to getting a rematch against Jake Paul. Woodley said he wanted to see some paperwork regarding the rematch guarantee before he got the tattoo.

Ever since, there has been no real update regarding the whole situation. While Paul did post the guidelines for the tattoo that Woodley is supposed to get, there has been no word in response.

Tyron’s tattoo guidelines:



1. 3x2 inches at least ✅



2. Can’t get it covered ✅



3. Permanent ✅



4. Must post on social media✅



5. Has to be visible with shorts and shirt on✅ — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 30, 2021

