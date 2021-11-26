Watch: When Joe Rogan cursed on live TV during the UFC 264 fight between Sean O'Malley and Kris Moutinho

It's time for a great throwback to the moment Joe Rogan had a slip of the tongue during a fight at UFC 264.

It's safe to say that out of all the commentators the UFC has on their books, Joe Rogan is the most popular. From his Joe Rogan Experience podcast to the many, many years he's spent behind the booth, we're talking about someone who is a staple within the history of MMA's biggest promotion.

He's been there and done it all. Along the way, he's come to feel pretty relaxed with a microphone attached to him.

So then it's easy to forgive a swear word popping out from time to time, which is what happened when he was on the call for Sean O'Malley vs. Kris Moutinho at UFC 264 earlier this year.

“Moutinho just absorbs them. At the end of that round, he was in deep s***. Oh, excuse me!”

Catch Rogan's hilarious comment in the video below:

We can't imagine the UFC was all too bothered in a fight that eventually saw Sean O'Malley pick up a late stoppage win.

Joe Rogan, alongside his fellow commentators, went on to provide their expertise for the main event trilogy showdown between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

UFC @ufc



Your commentary team for this evening...



@DC_MMA | @JoeRogan | THE BAND IS BACK TOGETHER 🎙Your commentary team for this evening...@DC_MMA | @JoeRogan | @Jon_Anik THE BAND IS BACK TOGETHER 🎙Your commentary team for this evening...@DC_MMA | @JoeRogan | @Jon_Anik https://t.co/zN1Xoo1Ayz

What's next for Joe Rogan?

Joe Rogan is thriving in pretty much everything he's doing right now and that doesn't feel like an understatement. The podcast is doing well, he's enjoying his life and he's still an ever-present member of the UFC family.

There may come a day when Joe Rogan's services are no longer required for UFC pay-per-view events, but that day hasn't quite come just yet. His enthusiasm for the sport is infectious. Whether it's Dominick Cruz, Daniel Cormier or Jon Anik, he has a great back-and-forth with whoever he's sat alongside.

UFC 220: Cormier v Oezdemir

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The UFC has found reasons to fix a lot of their issues since first making it to the big leagues, but Joe Rogan has stood the test of time and rightly so.

Edited by Harvey Leonard