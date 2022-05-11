Watch: When Joe Rogan and Mike Tyson were in tears watching Rose Namajunas' post-fight interview

Joe Rogan and Mike Tyson once got emotional on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast while talking about Rose Namajunas.

Namajunas won the UFC women's strawweight title at UFC 261 after defeating Zhang Weili via first-round knockout. 'Thug' landed a picture-perfect headkick that left Weili stunned. She won the 115lbs title back in the process.

When the fighters were being announced, Namajunas could be seen telling herself that she was the best. The UFC commentator asked her during the octagon interview why she was doing so. 'Thug' replied that she is indeed the best.

Watch Rose Namajunas' octagon interview at UFC 261:

Rogan and Tyson rewatched the clip during the legendary pugilist's recent appearance on the podcast. 'Iron Mike' revealed that he wanted Namajunas to win the clash as Weili had previously criticized Tyson, claiming that he knows nothing about MMA.

Rose Namajunas' interview left both Rogan and Tyson emotional, and the former boxing heavyweight champion stated that not many people understand how pure fighting is.

Watch Joe Rogan and Mike Tyson get emotional while talking about Rose Namajunas:

What's next for Rose Namajunas in the UFC?

Namajunas lost a decision and her strawweight title at UFC 274 against Carla Esparza. The fight itself was not a very entertaining affair. Fans have gone to the extent of calling it one of the worst title fights in UFC history.

There was certainly a lack of action throughout the contest. However, given Namajunas had previously lost a fight against Esparza, one might understand the reason behind her cautious approach. 'Thug' has been the subject of a wide range of criticism from fans and has issued a statement since.

"Sorry to everyone I f****d up definitely feel like a sh***y human being but this will make me a better [fighter] hats off to Carla and thanks to everyone who's been there for me."

Despite her defeat, Namajunas remains one of the best strawweight fighters ever. However, it looks unlikely that she will get an immediate trilogy fight against Esparza. One can expect the former champion to take on other contenders. A trilogy fight against the winner of the Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk 2 contest at UFC 275 seems like a feasible option for the 29-year-old Namajunas.

