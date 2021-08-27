Watch: When Kamaru Usman hugged Tyron Woodley's mom and burst into tears after defeating her son to win the UFC welterweight title

Tyron Woodley solidified his legacy as an MMA legend with his dominant reign as the UFC welterweight champion.

However, ‘The Chosen One’ ended up losing his title in a one-sided fight against Kamaru Usman. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ secured a clear-cut unanimous decision victory over Tyron Woodley in their five-round UFC welterweight title bout at UFC 235 in March 2019.

Back then, many in the MMA community were rather surprised by Kamaru Usman total dominance against Woodley.

Nevertheless, Usman has proved his mettle as a dominant champion in the ensuing years, consistently showcasing improvements to his skillets every time he steps into the octagon.

As surprisingly dominant as Kamaru Usman’s win over Tyron Woodley was, one of the biggest talking points to come out of the event was a heartwarming backstage interaction after the fight.

Deborah Woodley, the mother of Tyron Woodley, consoled an emotional Usman backstage after the high-stakes championship fight.

Despite him having beaten her son, “Mama Woodley” had no qualms in embracing him. She offered Usman words of encouragement and notably asserted that it’s Usman’s time to shine. Woodley's mother hugged Usman, who burst into tears. She consoled him and stated:

“It’s okay. It’s all good, baby. It’s all good. It’s all good. It’s all good, honey. Bless your heart. It’s all good. It’s your turn. It ain’t his turn. It’s your time. Be encouraged. You hear me? And keep on working ‘cause they’re gonna come for you. And you take it to ‘em. It’s all good.'”

Tyron Woodley and Kamaru Usman's upcoming fights

Jake Paul (left); Tyron Woodley (right)

Tyron Woodley is on a four-fight losing streak in the sport of MMA. Woodley was released from the UFC earlier this year and is set to make his professional boxing debut.

'The Chosen One' will face YouTube megastar Jake Paul on August 29.

Meanwhile, Kamaru Usman is expected to defend his UFC welterweight title against Colby Covington in a rematch.

Their first fight witnessed Usman successfully defend his title by beating Covington by way of a fifth-round TKO at UFC 245 in December 2019.

The rematch is expected to take place at UFC 268 on November 6.

