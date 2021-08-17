Watch: When Khabib Nurmagomedov brutally finished his opponent at the Combat Sambo World Championship

UFC superstar Khabib Nurmagomedov is a renowned grappler and has also won the gold medal at the World Combat Sambo Federation (WCSF) World Championship in 2009 and 2010.

In the video below, you can watch 'The Eagle' finishing his opponent in a brutal manner at the tournament.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's elite grappling skills have played a crucial part in his rise to stardom in the MMA world. The Dagestani fighter is known for overwhelming his opponents with continuous pressure before eventually finishing them.

During his run in the UFC, Khabib Nurmagomedov used his grappling to defeat highly skilled MMA fighters like Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.

He also won the UFC lightweight title against Al Iaquinta due to his high-level wrestling skills.

Khabib Nurmagomedov was disappointed with Conor McGregor's performance at UFC 229

Former UFC 155-pound champion Khabib Nurmagomedov recently made an appearance on boxing legend Mike Tyson's podcast Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson.

Speaking to Tyson, 'The Eagle' revealed that he was underwhelmed by Conor McGregor's performance in their fight at UFC 229.

"I was preparing so hard. When time came and inside the cage, when he said this to me, 'Hey, it's only business'. It sounds like, when my father goes crazy with me, I try to make him stop, you know. It sounds like the same thing. And I was (like) 'What? I was preparing for this thing?' I was preparing for war and when I come, I don't fight an opponent... This made me empty," said Khabib Nurmagomedov.

On the podcast, Khabib Nurmagomedov also explained that it was the Irishman's poor effort that made 'The Eagle' jump out of the octagon and attack McGregor's teammate Dillon Danis.

"Okay when I catch his neck and I choke him, he tap, you know, and I think, 'Hey, you bring like thousand people from Ireland here, on different part of world and you tap in front of them and you talk about warrior or something like this. How you can tap? Go sleep, go sleep.' And he tap and I was like, 'Okay, it's not enough. I need something.' And I see, some of his corners talk with me and I think, 'Oh, I have to bite his heart, you know."

The McGregor vs. Nurmagomedov rivalry was one of the ugliest chapters in UFC history.

'The Eagle' managed to get his hands on 'The Notorious' star at UFC 229 and finished him in the fourth round of the fight.

