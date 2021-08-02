Watch: When Khabib Nurmagomedov hilariously introduced himself as Conor McGregor

Usually known to be a serious person, Khabib Nurmagomedov is a very funny guy when he wants to be.

It's no secret that Khabib and Conor McGregor dislike each other. The bad blood between the two will probably never end. But that didn't stop 'The Eagle' from referring to himself as the Irishman while joking around with a kid.

In a video released by MMA Planet, Khabib can be seen telling the youngster that his name is Conor McGregor.

At first, the Dagestani is seen jokingly putting the boy into a rear-naked choke as he laughs. The kid then failed to recognize the undefeated fighter when Khabib asked him if he knew who he was.

That's when the Russian is seen hilariously claiming to be Conor McGregor. Khabib Nurmagomedov probably took McGregor's name because he's one of the most popular and recognizable UFC fighters of all time, if not the most popular.

"Nice to meet you. My name is Conor McGregor," said Khabib.

In all likelihood, the incident took place before Khabib fought McGregor at UFC 229 back in 2018.

Check out the hilarious video clip below:

Conor McGregor is currently recovering from the nasty leg break he suffered during his fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

It was was the Irishman's second straight loss to Poirier and his third straight loss in the UFC lightweight division. McGregor, a former 155-pound champion, is now 1-3 in the division and probably won't be fighting for the title anytime soon.

Khabib Nurmagomedov seems content staying retired

After retiring from MMA following his successful title defense against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, Khabib Nurmagomedov has increased his commitment to coaching.

'The Eagle' is often seen cornering his teammates and cousins at MMA events across various promotions. Khabib trains fighters at the AKA gym alongside head coach Javier Mendez.

With coach Khabib in the corner



GOODNIGHT #Bellator263 pic.twitter.com/fybj8V5zdf — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) August 1, 2021

Seriously, is Coach Khabib ever gonna lose?



Usman Nurmagomedov continues to be as advertised. https://t.co/UDLHN9Fm5Z — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 1, 2021

Khabib Nurmagomedov also now owns his own MMA promotion named the Eagle Fighting Championship and is involved in a few other businesses as well.

All in all, life's good for 'The Eagle' and he is more than content to stay retired and help his teammates make a name for themselves in the sport.

