Watch: When Khamzat Chimaev went boot camp training at minus ten degrees Celsius with ex-UFC fighter

Khamzat Chimaev recently posted a video of himself training with his Sweden-based Allstars Training Center teammates. The team participated in a boot camp style session in freezing conditions led by former UFC fighter and Swedish national wrestling champ Reza Madadi.

'Borz' proved he will stop at nothing to fulfill his dream of becoming the UFC welterweight champion. The video, which was uploaded to his YouTube channel, was shot on Christmas day.

The Allstars Training Center products were seen participating in grueling training sessions in -10°C weather in a snow-laden forest. Pushing the entire team to their limit, Madadi described the nature of the workout in the video, and here's what the 43-year-old had to say:

"Brother, we have five rounds to do. five [chin ups], ten military press. You need to feel like you are in the middle of the fight. Five times frog jump front, and five times back. Ten push ups. Khamzat? Did you hear brother? Ten. From here, to the next tree they need to pummeling, pummeling, pushing you, pushing you. Then the round is over, you have done the first round. They need to do this five times. Then it's done, it's my turn. Reza boot camp."

Watch Khamzat Chimaev complete the 'Reza Boot Camp' right here:

Khamzat Chimaev joins Petr Yan and Marlon Moraes at Tiger Muay Thai

In a recent post on social media, the Tiger Muay Thai team announced Chimaev's arrival in Phuket, Thailand. Check out their post below:

Tiger Muay Thai @tigermuaythai

Currently ranked no.11 in the UFC welterweight division, Khamzat is coming off a round 1 finish over Li Jingliang last October, and is putting in work here at Tiger Muay Thai to be ready for his next fight call up.

#ufc #tigermuaythai Tiger Muay Thai welcomes @KChimaev to camp!Currently ranked no.11 in the UFC welterweight division, Khamzat is coming off a round 1 finish over Li Jingliang last October, and is putting in work here at Tiger Muay Thai to be ready for his next fight call up. Tiger Muay Thai welcomes @KChimaev to camp!Currently ranked no.11 in the UFC welterweight division, Khamzat is coming off a round 1 finish over Li Jingliang last October, and is putting in work here at Tiger Muay Thai to be ready for his next fight call up.#ufc #tigermuaythai https://t.co/nfvSK8q1kT

Petr Yan's manager also took to Twitter to offer fans an update regarding the fighters 'Borz' will be training with during his stay in Thailand.

"Petr Yan, Rafael Fiziev, Khamzat Chimaev, Marlon Moraes, Yaroslav Amosov, Damir Ismagulov, Chingiz Allazov, Roman Kryklia and many others high level fighters are currently training."

Sayat 萨亚特 @sayatmma Petr Yan, Rafael Fiziev, Khamzat Chimaev, Marlon Moraes, Yaroslav Amosov, Damir Ismagulov, Chingiz Allazov, Roman Kryklia and many others high level fighters are currently training @tigermuaythai Petr Yan, Rafael Fiziev, Khamzat Chimaev, Marlon Moraes, Yaroslav Amosov, Damir Ismagulov, Chingiz Allazov, Roman Kryklia and many others high level fighters are currently training @tigermuaythai

Also Read Article Continues below

This comes shortly after Chimaev and Gilbert Burns went back-and-forth in a bid to set up a fight against each other. While both fighters have agreed to the fight, the showdown is yet to be finalized.

Edited by David Andrew