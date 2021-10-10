Watch: When Mackenzie Dern defeated 200+ pounds Gabi Garcia in a Brazilian jiu-jitsu match

UFC fans will no doubt be familiar with the submission skills of Mackenzie Dern. The top-ranked women's strawweight currently has seven finishes on her record, having utilized a variety of different submissions.

What some fans may not be aware of is the incredible Brazilian jiu-jitsu resume that Dern put together prior to her transition to MMA. She is currently the only female Brazilian jiu-jitsu competitor to have won Gold Medals, at black belt level, at each of the five principal/highest ranking IBJJF Gi Championships.

Another incredible achievement is that she was able to defeat IBJJF Hall of Famer Gabi Garcia. To put into context just how incredible an achievement that was, Mackenzie Dern is currently competing at 115 pounds in the UFC. Garcia weighed in for their Brazilian jiu-jitsu match at over 200 pounds.

You can check out the full Mackenzie Dern vs. Gabi Garcia jiu-jitsu contest below:

Mackenzie Dern's UFC career

Since making the move to MMA, Mackenzie Dern has amassed a record of 11-1. After going 5-0 on the regional scene, competing for promotions such as LFA and Invicta FC, Dern was signed to the UFC.

She won her first fight via split decision against Ashley Yoder. The Arizona-born Brazilian followed that up with a rear-naked choke submission stoppage over Amanda Brundage.

Mackenzie Dern then hit the first and only speed bump of her career to date. She came up against fellow prospect Amanda Ribas, who had answers to much of Dern's game and was able to pick up a unanimous decision victory.

Dern was able to bounce back in emphatic fashion, picking up back-to-back submission wins over Hannah Cifers and Randa Markos. Dern followed those up with wins over Virna Jandiroba and Nina Nunes, establishing her place as a key contender in the UFC women's strawweight division.

Tonight, she will face her toughest test to date. In the UFC Vegas 39 main event, she'll take on Marina Rodriguez. The heavy-hitting Brazilian will be the highest-level striker Dern has ever faced, but she has been susceptible to strong grapplers in the past.

If Dern is victorious again inside the Apex, she may well be in the title picture for her next fight.

