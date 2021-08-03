Watch: When Paige VanZant put a US Airman to sleep with a rear-naked choke

Paige VanZant and Max Holloway conducted a Q&A where '12 Gauge' was seen entertaining a US Airman's request to be choked out on stage.

The video saw Paige VanZant placing the airman in a rear-naked choke to the point that he passed out as part of what seemed like an instructional performance.

Just as Paige VanZant started pressing on his throat, the venue erupted with cheers and chants of 'Go to sleep.' The cheers only became louder after he lost consciousness.

Max Holloway subsequently hurried to the man's rescue, trying to lay him down to boost blood flow to his brain. Holloway's quick response was supposed to play a vital role in teaching the audience how to administer first aid to anyone on the receiving end of a choke.

When Jon Jones also put a volunteer to sleep similar to Paige VanZant and the US Airman

Choke holds are perhaps some of the most heavily used moves in MMA. Fighters have often entertained fans' requests to administer choke holds on them, just as Paige VanZant did in the video seen above.

Jon Jones also received a similar request.

Jon Jones had the young fan hold his hands up in the air so that the pressure on his neck could be eased when he lost consciousness. Much like Max Holloway, Jon Jones rushed to prop up the fan's legs to ease blood flow from his legs to his brain.

The fan soon roused and looked towards Jon Jones in awe as he got up and shared an embrace followed by a joke. The reason behind the fan seeking this bizarre experience remains unclear.

Either way, the Airman with Paige VanZant and the young fan with Jon Jones emerged from the ordeal with an unforgettable experience and one they'll cherish forever.

