Watch: When Tim Kennedy mistakenly thought he was fighting tennis star Rafael Nadal at UFC Fight for the Troops 3

In a 2013 interview with RangerUpVideo, Tim Kennedy trolled the UFC fandom. The Army veteran pretended to have mistakenly thought that he was going to fight Spanish tennis ace Rafael Nadal at UFC: Fight for the Troops 3, instead of the Brazilian Rafael Natal.

During the interview, Kennedy stated that the fight was something he had been waiting for in his career. He said that the highly accomplished tennis player was the person to beat:

"I'm excited... This is something I've been waiting my entire career for. He has over 60 world championships. He's the who's who in the entire industry... He's the guy to beat, he's been a long-standing champion... This is my opportunity, I'm not going to let it go by."

Watch Tim Kennedy's interview with RangerUpVideo below:

Seeing that the fighter had made a mistake, the interviewer intervened, explaining to Kennedy that he was not fighting the tennis ace but the Brazilian mixed martial artist Rafael Natal.

Watch Tim Kennedy knock out Rafael Natal below:

Judging by recent events, it would seem that the Spaniard is not quite out of fighters' cross hairs. At Saturday's UFC Vegas 58, lightweight contender Rafael Fiziev called out the tennis ace.

UFC lightweight Rafael Fiziev calls out Rafael Nadal for a fight

After his fifth-round knockout of former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos, highly touted lightweight contender Rafael Fiziev called out Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal for a fight.

In his post-fight interview with Michael Bisping, the 29-year-old called for a fight with the Spaniard to settle once and for all who the best 'Rafael' in sports was:

"And now I want to say, now we know who the best Rafael in UFC. Now we know! And now I want to make a new challenge. Who is the best Rafael in sports. Rafael Nadal, come here."

Watch Rafael Fiziev call out Rafael Nadal below:

It would seem that the Azerbaijani was just having some light-hearted fun while calling out the Spaniard. In the post-fight presser, Fiziev accepted that he was just joking about fighting Nadal in his post-fight interview.

However, Fiziev did call out No.3-ranked contender Justin Gaethje. The 29-year-old asked the former title challenger to face him next if he was not scared to do so.

Watch Rafael Fiziev call out Justin Gaethje below:

