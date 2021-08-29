Watch: When Tyron Woodley told Logan Paul that Dana White would let him fight in the UFC

In 2019, Tyron Woodley made an appearance on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast, where 'The Chosen One' was highly appreciative of the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

Woodley recognized Paul's ability to wrestle and box, and thus suggested that Dana White would consider him signing for the UFC if he pursues a career in MMA.

"I cannot see Dana (White) not letting you fight in the UFC. I cannot see that not happening...We don't wanna push you in a number 1 contender fight in your first fight. You're an athlete, you're a former wrestler, you obviously like to challenge yourself, you can box," said Tyron Woodley.

Paul's friend, Mike Majlak, claimed Paul received an offer to fight at Bellator, which he turned down due to his lack of interest in competing at the Scott Cooker-led promotion.

Woodley suggested there's nothing wrong with being a Bellator fighter, but believes Paul's stardom is good enough to earn him a UFC contract.

"I like Bellator too but at the end of the day, I think the bigger draw and bigger move for him would be the UFC. I don't see why Dana wouldn't it."

Watch Tyron Woodley commenting on Logan Paul's potential UFC career in the video below (from 53:10):

During his high school years, Paul qualified for the state-level Division I Wrestling Individual Championships in 2013.

'Maverick' has also competed in one professional boxing fight, which resulted in him losing to YouTuber KSI via a split decision.

Tyron Woodley is set to make his professional boxing debut against Jake Paul

Jake Paul v Tyron Woodley - Press Conference

Tyron Woodley will step into the boxing ring for the first time in his career this Sunday. The former UFC champion will challenge Jake Paul in an eight-round bout.

'The Problem Child' is coming off a huge win over Woodley's friend Ben Askren, which extended his winning streak to three fights.

Meanwhile, Woodley's last fight was opposite Vicente Luque at UFC 260. The 39-year-old lost the bout via a submission, forcing the UFC to release him.

Ahead of their boxing showdown, Paul has predicted that he will finish Woodley inside two rounds.

