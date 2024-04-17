WATCH: World champs Tawanchai, Smilla Sundell get their reps in during sparring session at PK Saenchai Gym in Bangkok

ONE world champions Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Smilla Sundell were spotted putting in some work at the gym ahead of their respective ONE world title defenses.

"When World Champions spar. Smilla Sundell defends her strawweight Muay Thai throne against Natalia Diachkova on May 3 at ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video, and Tawanchai defends his featherweight Muay Thai crown against Jo Nattawut on June 7 at ONE 167 on Prime Video."

Returning to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Friday, May 3, Sundell will put her ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title on the line against a dangerous Russian knockout artist in Natalia Diachkova at ONE Fight Night 22.

Since making her promotional debut in April 2023, the 'Karelian Lynx' has quickly established herself as one of the division's most deadly strikers, scoring back-to-back first-round KOs against Dokmaipa Fairtex and Lena Nocker. She quickly followed that up with a unanimous decision victory over Hannah Brady before adding another highlight-reel finish against Chellina Chirino.

Riding the momentum of a 4-0 unbeaten streak, Diachkova will look to score the biggest win of her career and hand Smilla Sundell the first loss of her ONE Championship run.

Tawanchai puts his ONE world title on the line in a rematch with 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut on June 7

Four weeks after Smilla Sundell takes center stage in the Mecca of Muay Thai, reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai puts his gold on the line in a highly anticipated rematch with 'Smokin'' Jo Nattawut. The two Thai warriors will meet in one of the feature fights of ONE 167 on Friday, June 7, when ONE Championship returns to Impact Arena in Bangkok.

The bout will serve as a rematch of their epic encounter at ONE Fight Night 15 last year. Going toe-to-toe in a critically acclaimed kickboxing clash, Tawanchai came out on top via unanimous decision. However, Nattawut's impressive showing was more than enough to earn him a rematch with Tawanchai in the art of eight limbs.

Will it be #AndNew or #AndStill when two of ONE's greatest Muay Thai champions take the stage on Amazon Prime Video?

ONE Championship fans in the United States can watch ONE Fight Night 22 on Friday, May 3, and ONE 167 on Friday, June 7, live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime.

