WATCH: Yuki Yoza holds nothing back in intense sparring session for ONE Friday Fights 116 return

Former K-1 champion Yuki Yoza is leaving no stone unturned in his preparation for his bantamweight kickboxing clash against Thai legend Petchtanong Petchfergus.

Ahead of their three-round tilt at ONE Friday Fights 116 on July 18, the Japanese warrior has been grinding through intense sparring sessions at Team Vasileus, showcasing the kind of relentless work ethic that has made him a formidable foe.

ONE Championship recently shared footage of Yoza's training session on its official Instagram account (@onechampionship), giving fans a glimpse into the warrior's preparation process.

The caption read:

"Locked and loaded 👊 Will Yuki Yoza make a statement against Petchtanong this Friday at ONE Friday Fights 116? @yozayuki_1"

Watch the clip here:

The 27-year-old can be seen unleashing a barrage of combinations against his coach, demonstrating his savvy hands and unforgiving kicking arsenal that have become a trademark of his game.

His aggressive approach reflects his determination to put on a better performance when he faces the legendary Petchtanong inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

With this level of dedication, the Japanese warrior seems set to deliver his best performance yet against a seasoned name after acing his debut test in the promotion against Elbrus Osmanov at ONE Friday Fights 109.

Yuki Yoza eyes KO of Petchtanong in search of world title shot

In a separate pre-fight interview with Nick Atkin, Yuki Yoza declared this fight as a crucial stepping stone in his bid to vie for the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title against divisional king Jonathan Haggerty.

As such, the Team Vasileus star aims to see off the Thai inside the distance to send a message to the matchmakers and Haggerty.

"I can't stop here. I'll definitely KO him and grab the bonus and the right to challenge for the title," he said.

ONE Friday Fights 116 will air live in Asia primetime on ONE Championship's official YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com.

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

