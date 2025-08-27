WATCH: Yuki Yoza teases dynamic striking with insane combination ahead of Superlek showdown at ONE 173

When Japanese striking sensation Yuki Yoza is in a flow state, it's a work of art.The Team Vasileus superstar was in his element in a backstage clip, where he was seen punishing the pads with his trainer before his match with Petchtanong Petchfergus at ONE Friday Fights 116 last July.Yoza displayed his breathtaking kyokushin karate background, throwing lightning-fast combinations of whirlwind punches and kicks.Watch the mesmerizing showcase of world-class striking from all angles: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostYuki Yoza's flair wasn't just for show, as he brought that same intensity against the former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion.The 27-year-old knocked down Petchtanong early on and cruised to a one-sided unanimous decision victory to push his ONE slate to a perfect 2-0.Earlier this year, the Japanese marauder also blitzed past Russia's Elbrus Osmanov for a successful promotional debut in the world's largest martial arts organization.After taking out the former 145-pound kickboxing king with relative ease, Yoza now positions himself for a possible world title shot against the division's overlord Jonathan Haggerty.But first, the dynamic striker must pass his stiffest test yet at ONE 173: Superbon vs Noiri. On November 16, Yoza will lock horns with the prolific Superlek Kiatmoo9 in a three-round bantamweight kickboxing battle with world title implications at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.Yuki Yoza says showdown with Superlek won't go the distanceWhile Yuki Yoza dominated in his first two matches in ONE, he's still searching for that decisive knockout finish.For the Japanese star, there's no better way to announce his entry to the upper echelon of the division than by finishing the extremely durable Superlek.Yoza told the South China Morning Post:&quot;I don't think I need all three rounds because last time I used all three rounds but [this time] I think I won't use all three. I will be more aggressive and finish earlier. People will recognize me, 'Oh, you can do it even against Superlek.' People will be surprised.&quot;Follow Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for the latest on ONE 173