Yuki Yoza feels he has "gained respect" among ONE fighters: "I was feeling it"

Former K-1 world champion Yuki Yoza of Japan feels vindicated after backing up all the hype surrounding him.

As far as the 27-year-old warrior is concerned, his two stellar victories in the home of martial arts have earned him the recognition and respect of his fellow fighters on the roster.

Yoza showcased his elite-level pedigree right off the bat with dominant victories over Elbrus Osmanov and, most recently, former bantamweight kickboxing king Petchtanong Petchfergus.

The 27-year-old Team Vasileus representative did not mess around and quickly established himself as a legitimate threat in the division, which has not gone unnoticed by his peers.

Yuki Yoza told the South China Morning Post:

"I feel that I have gained respect from other fighters. When I went to the venue for the last fight, other fighters respected and recognized me. I was feeling it."

Yuki Yoza's hot start has positioned him for a massive opportunity against reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri.

The bantamweight kickboxing clash at Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Nov. 16 could potentially catapult him into immediate title contention.

Yuki Yoza out to avenge Takeru against Superlek

Apart from his desire to climb the bantamweight kickboxing ladder, Yuki Yoza carries the motivation of avenging his teammate's defeat when he steps into the Circle against Superlek.

His Team Vaselius stablemate Takeru Segawa fell short after five rounds against ‘The Kicking Machine’ at ONE 165 in January 2024, setting up the stage for this potential revenge bout.

Yoza revealed that 'The Natural Born Krusher' had already given him some pointers for Superlek.

He told SCMP in the same interview:

“This fight is going to be at bantamweight, so it's not going to be the same, but Takeru told me before, even before this fight was offered. Takeru said, 'If Superlek goes to bantamweight, you have to beat Superlek.' I want to keep my word, and I want to beat Superlek."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for the latest on Yoza vs. Superlek’s striking masterclass.

