"Watched Sandhagen vs. Font and is still tired" - Israel Adesanya hilariously falls asleep while watching Paul vs. Diaz live, fans react

Jake Paul earned a hard-fought win against Nate Diaz last Saturday in a 10-round boxing clash. However, it seems Israel Adesanya was not too entertained with the bout.

In footage posted to his YouTube channel, 'The Last Stylebender' can be seen dozing off while watching the fight. Suffice it to say fight fans had a field day with the funny incident as they swarmed the comment section to poke fun at the middleweight kingpin.

Watch Israel Adesanya dozing off while watching Paul vs. Diaz below (3:15):

YouTube user @guus2931 shaded the lackluster UFC Nashville main event while poking fun at Adesanya:

"Izzy clearly just watched Sandhagen vs. Font and is still tired from it."

Another user @randazza wrote:

"I love the Izzy fight reaction videos. It always looks like he's been awake for 20 minutes."

Reacting to the clip, @johnbays32 wrote:

"That knockdown woke Izzy up😂."

Another fight fan, @patrickwatts8143, wrote:

"Izzy gotta stop leaning back in these videos lol he's always falling asleep."

@johnrodriguez4905 labeled the event boring in his comment:

"I don’t blame Izzy I would’ve fallen asleep too tf is this."

Another user @Skullage88 commented:

"Izzy is always falling asleep in his videos. 😅"

In an emoji-filled response, @NotYourJesus said:

"Adesanya'[s] reaction to the fight: 😴💤.. OH😮.... 😴💤"

Another user, @sotunieijk5287, made fun of the UFC champion, saying:

"Izzy had a good dream 😴💭 for a sec."

A disappointed user @NotKD35 told Israel Adesanya:

"Izzy. My man.. you’ve gotta get a bit more energetic during these reaction videos. Maybe give us some insight from a fighter'[s] [perspective]. Break some stuff down."

YouTuber user @boreduser12 wrote:

"Isn't it like 5 pm in New Zealand? Why is Izzy sleeping?"

Image courtesy @FreeStylebender on YouTube

When Jake Paul picked Israel Adesanya as the only UFC fighter, he wouldn't fight

Jake Paul is on the up and up in his boxing career. 'The Problem Child' has already clinched notable wins against the likes of UFC legend Anderson Silva, former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and Nate Diaz.

Five of the seven wins of his boxing career have come against former UFC stars. However, there is one UFC star he wouldn't dare to take on in a fight; the two-time middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

During an interview with Sean O'Malley, Paul explained the rationale behind him not wanting to face the Nigerian-born Kiwi.

"Honestly bro, he is like, he is probably the only fighter in the UFC that I wouldn't fight," said Paul. "He is tall as f**k... I think he is probably, arguably, one of the best strikers, top three ever in the history of the sport... He is probably, literally, the only one who I wouldn't [fight]."

Catch Jake Paul's comments on Israel Adesanya below:

Catch the live action of Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz: Main Card live now