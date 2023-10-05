“Watermelons got nothing on me!” - Mikey Musumeci makes it to ONE Fight Night 15 week after food poisoning incident

Mikey Musumeci fully recovered from a severe case of food poisoning that put his upcoming submission grappling match in danger.

On Friday, October 6th, ONE Championship returns to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for an action-packed fight card. Before the two scheduled world title fights, there are plenty of intriguing matchups, including Musumeci competing in his sixth ONE submission grappling bout.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ has signed on for a challenge that doesn’t involve his ONE flyweight submission grappling world title. Instead, the fan-favorite will face Japanese legend Shinya Aoki in an openweight grappling match.

Musumeci vs. Aoki was in danger due to ‘Darth Rigatoni’ suffering from food poisoning, which he acknowledged by sharing a photo of him in the hospital. Luckily, the 27-year-old American confirmed he made a full recovery by saying this on Instagram:

“Watermelons got nothing on me!! 👀😂 I’m back!!!! #Onefightnight15 THIS FRIDAY NIGHT! Beyond grateful to be here, and I will be ready !!! ❤️”

Mikey Musumeci has been unbeatable since making his promotional debut in April 2022. The American superstar holds a 5-0 record, with his last four matches being world title bouts. ‘Darth Rigatoni’ has also submitted three opponents to avoid the judge’s scorecards.

Meanwhile, Shinya Aoki has solidified himself as a Japanese legend in MMA. With that said, he’s not new to competing in submission grappling under the ONE banner. The 40-year-old has faced three high-level opponents, including a win against Marat Gafurov.

Mikey Musumeci vs. Shinya Aoki is one of many reasons to watch ONE Fight Night 15. The Lumpinee Boxing Stadium event can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.