WBC welterweight title in focus as Manny Pacquiao contemplates boxing return at 45

Manny Pacquiao retired from professional boxing in 2021 after his decision defeat to Yordenis Ugas for the WBA welterweight title. Having competed in a lone exhibition bout since, it appears that 'PacMan' may return to the professional circuit to compete for the WBC welterweight title.

According to Sky Sports, WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman believes that the former eight-division world champion could still compete with any of the current crop of fighters at 147 pounds.

Pacquiao remained competitive until the very end of his professional career, having beaten Keith Thurman for the WBA welterweight title in his second last fight, at the age of 40.

With the current WBC champion at 147 pounds, Terence Crawford, having recently been moved to "champion in recess" ahead of his 154 pound debut, the world title is now vacant.

The WBC interim champion, Mario Barrios, could face the Filipino for the championship belt, should the 45-year old make a return from retirement. TalkSPORT boxing editor, Michael Benson, recently took to X to report on Sky Sports' interview with Sulaiman, writing this:

"WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman has confirmed that they would approve Manny Pacquiao fighting Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight world title at age 45: "I do like the idea very much. I think Pacquiao can beat any fighter or be competitive with any fighter today.""

Manny Pacquiao to prepare for Mario Barrios by competing in exhibition at Rizin

Manny Pacquiao is scheduled to face Chihiro Suzuki in an exhibition boxing bout under the Rizin Fighting Federation banner as part of his preparation for a return to professional boxing.

The former 12-time world champion is hoping to compete against Mario Barrios later this year for the vacant WBC welterweight title.

With a date yet to be finalized for his return, 'PacMan' has agreed to a three-round, three-minute per round exhibition clash with Suzuki.

News of the event was reported to X by ESPN boxing journalist, Mike Coppinger, who wrote this:

"Rizin Fighting Federation announced today that Pacquiao will face its featherweight champion, Chihiro Suzuki, in a boxing exhibition on July 28th in Saitama, Japan. It will be contested at 150 pounds over three three-minute rounds as Pacquiao looks to stay sharp ahead of what he hopes will be a title shot vs. Barrios later this year."

