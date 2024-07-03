We asked AI to predict the upcoming Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal boxing match (and the answer may surprise you)

The Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal prediction for their upcoming boxing match has been made, by AI no less. Specifically, it was made by Google's AI, Gemini. Diaz and Masvidal meet in the squared circle at light heavyweight this Saturday on July 6.

While it is the first time both men will share the boxing ring together, it isn't the first time they have fought each other. They previously headlined UFC 244, where the 'BMF' championship was introduced to the world, a concept created by Diaz himself, then brought to life by the UFC.

Despite his best efforts, Diaz was thoroughly outboxed during the fight, resulting in several knockdowns and a cut that ultimately led to a controversial TKO loss due to a doctor stoppage. For this reason, and others, Gemini is predicting Masvidal to emerge victorious again.

However, Gemini's prediction remains surprising. While Masvidal did indeed beat Diaz in their first encounter, becoming the first-ever 'BMF' champion, that fight took place in 2019. Since then, Masvidal has gone on a four-fight losing streak, which led to his retirement from MMA.

Moreover, the AI prediction cites Masvidal having a professional boxing win under his belt, compared to Diaz's professional boxing debut, which was a unanimous decision loss to Jake Paul. That win, though, took place in 2005 against Joseph Benjamin, whose record is an unremarkable 4-26-2.

The AI predicting a Nate Diaz loss

Meanwhile, Diaz has competed more recently in boxing, having faced Paul, who has a significantly better record than Benjamin, in 2023. The prediction also refers to Masvidal's well-rounded skill-set, highlighting strong wrestling, as a factor in why he is a favorite for the bout.

Masvidal, though, has never been a strong wrestler, only a competent one, having been effortlessly outwrestled by both Kamaru Usman and most recently by Colby Covington. Second, strong wrestling has no relevance to boxing as it is illegal to wrestle in boxing, rendering the AI's point moot.

The AI's points in Nate Diaz's defense

Nevertheless, the AI characterizes the fight as difficult to predict, highlighting Diaz's cardio, Masvidal's age, and how the boxing rule-set can change the dynamics of the bout. Diaz has also been on a better run of form than Masvidal, having left the UFC on a win, as opposed to a four-fight losing streak.

Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal had been previously rescheduled

While Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal will finally cross swords in their rematch this Saturday on July 6, they were originally set to lock horns on June 1.

According to Masvidal, he didn't want to come into conflict with the UFC 302 event. So, the bout was rescheduled.

