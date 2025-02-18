We asked AI to predict the winner of Daniel Dubois vs. Joseph Parker (And it gave a definitive reply with a scorecard)

The Daniel Dubois vs. Joseph Parker fight marks a showdown between two highly skilled heavyweight boxers. We asked DeepSeek's AI to predict the Dubois-Parker winner, and it responded with a definitive breakdown and a scorecard too.

Ad

The prediction entailed that picking a winner in a boxing bout featuring two skillful combatants of this caliber is greatly influenced by the fighters' recent performances, psychological preparedness, physical attributes, and fighting styles.

Daniel Dubois' strengths were listed as his incredible punching power, youth and athleticism, and aggressive style. His weaknesses were his supposedly questionable chin/durability and comparatively less experience against top-tier opposition (although he has faced a few elite fighters).

Ad

Trending

Screenshot of DeepSeek's AI prediction for Daniel Dubois vs. Joseph Parker

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

On the other hand, Parker's strengths were deemed to be his experience, technical boxing prowess, and durability. It's noteworthy that the AI erroneously claimed that Parker hasn't been knocked out; the fact is that he does have a lone knockout loss on his record, having been stopped by Joe Joyce.

Ad

Apparently, Parker's weaknesses are his lack of one-punch KO power and his penchant for being too cautious and letting his foes dictate the fight's pace.

Breaking down the clash of styles, the AI explained that Dubois would advance aggressively and attempt to connect with his powerful right hand to the head and body, pressurizing and testing Parker's chin early on.

Alternatively, Parker would likely utilize his footwork and jab to outbox the more powerful Dubois and steer clear of phone booth exchanges. The Kiwi would also go to the body to slow 'Triple D' down.

Ad

Screenshot of DeepSeek's AI prediction for the much-awaited Daniel Dubois vs. Joseph Parker fight

The key factors in Daniel Dubois vs. Joseph Parker were namely: Dubois' power vs. Parker's technique, Parker's supposedly superior chin/durability, Parker's seemingly better pace and stamina, and the supposed advantage Parker may have in the mental aspect.

Ad

The prediction emphasized that the closely contested fight would likely witness Parker emerge victorious via unanimous decision or a stoppage in the later rounds.

It explained that Parker's greater technical pugilistic skills would help him outbox the Englishman. Secondly, though Dubois' power is a threat throughout and he could finish the fight if he connects with a fight-ending strike, Parker's elusiveness and durability would likely help him avoid that scenario.

Thirdly, the longer the fight goes, the better it gets for Parker, who boasts greater stamina.

Ad

The predicted scorecards for Daniel Dubois vs. Joseph Parker -- with Parker winning via unanimous decision -- are 116-112, 115-113, 117-111.

Screenshot of DeepSeek's AI prediction for the Daniel Dubois vs. Joseph Parker showdown

Daniel Dubois vs. Joseph Parker: A tough test en route to potential undisputed glory

Presently, Oleksandr Usyk is the unified heavyweight champion in the sport of professional boxing. Usyk has lately hinted that he'd likely fight the Daniel Dubois vs. Joseph Parker winner next, box against UFC megastar Alex 'Poatan' Pereira, and then retire.

Ad

Ad

The consensus is that the Dubois-Parker winner, who'll receive the IBF heavyweight championship, would enter an undisputed heavyweight title fight against Usyk next.

Presently, the 27-year-old Dubois (22-2, 21 KOs) is booked to defend his IBF heavyweight title against the 33-year-old Parker (35-3, 23 KOs) on the Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2 fight card on Feb. 22, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.