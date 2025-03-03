We asked AI to predict the winner of Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev rematch at UFC 313 (And it gave a perfect reply)

The UFC 313 co-headlining fight, Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev 2, would be the striking savants' second encounter. We asked Google's AI Gemini to predict the Gaethje vs. Fiziev rematch's winner, and it put forth a seemingly perfect response.

The AI suggested that definitive predictions in combat sports, particularly in the UFC MMA organization, are tough to make. Nevertheless, it gave a detailed assessment based on the pertinent information, listing the factors favoring both combatants.

Apparently, the factors favoring Fiziev are that most oddsmakers have him as the favorite to win, and the consensus is that he boasts the requisite skill set to bag the victory at UFC 313. They've probably estimated that he's made the requisite adjustments since their first fight. Also, 'Ataman's' speed and technical striking prowess are considerable advantages.

The factors favoring Gaethje are that he's previously beaten Fiziev, and he possesses durability and unrelenting pressure that could greatly help him. Additionally, the prediction alluded that his latest octagon outing was a high-profile fight at UFC 300 (April 2024), which gave him comparatively more recent fight experience -- as Fiziev last fought in 2023.

The wildcard factor would be that Fiziev is coming back from a major knee injury that he suffered in his last fight back in September 2023. It's a big-time unknown variable as to how he'll look like when he returns to the octagon for the first time after that injury.

The AI emphasized that -- given the elements at play -- it favors Justin Gaethje to emerge victorious in the rematch against Rafael Fiziev. 'The Highlight's' experience, pressure, and durability would be the difference-makers in the matchup.

Although Fiziev has the weapons to secure the win, the burning questions about how he'll perform coming off the knee injury dent his chances. Moreover, it reaffirmed that Gaethje has already shown that he could defeat 'Ataman.'

The prediction highlighted that Gaethje would likely emerge victorious via decision, but considering both combatants' aggressive styles, the fight could end in a TKO finish.

As it generally does, the prediction included a warning about the fight game's age-old tenet of unpredictability, adding that things could very well play out differently.

UFC 313: Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev -- A short-notice rematch

Justin Gaethje (25-5 MMA) is currently booked to fight Rafael Fiziev (12-3 MMA). Their lightweight showdown will serve as the co-headliner for UFC 313 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.A., on March 8, 2025.

Initially, Gaethje was booked to fight Dan Hooker at the event, but Hooker recently withdrew from the fight because of a hand injury. Fiziev, who was outpointed by Gaethje in March 2023, stepped in on short notice. He now has the opportunity to avenge his defeat and possibly enter the title picture with a statement victory against the former BMF champion.

Gaethje is 1-1 in his last two fights and last lost his BMF title via KO against Max Holloway. Meanwhile, Fiziev is 0-2 in his last two fights; they're his very first back-to-back MMA defeats.

