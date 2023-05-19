We asked Google AI if Conor McGregor could beat Khabib Nurmagomedov in a rematch (And it had the perfect answer)

Conor McGregor fans have often wondered whether or not their fighter would fare better against Khabib Nurmagomedov in a second fight.

McGregor and Nurmagomedov first went head-to-head at UFC 229 back in 2018. The bout marked the Dublin-born fighter's return to the cage following his boxing bout against Floyd Mayweather Jr. Meanwhile, 'The Eagle' had dominated the lightweight division in his absense.

The bout went as many expected as the Russian fighter bullied McGregor through his wrestling and takedowns. Despite a brief fightback from the Irishman that saw him take a round off Nurmagomedov, he was eventually submitted via a fourth-round neck crank.

With Conor McGregor expected to return to the octagon later this year, Sportskeeda MMA asked Google AI about McGregor's chances if he was returning against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

According to the AI, it's very possible for 'The Notorious' to beat Nurmagomedov, but there are serious improvements he would have to make to his game first:

"Here are some of the things that McGregor could do to improve his chances of winning a rematch. Improve his wrestling and grappling defense. Work on his cardio so that he can last longer in the fight. Develop a better game plan for dealing with Khabib's takedowns. Land his punches early and often. If McGregor can make these improvements, he will have a better chance of beating Khabib in a rematch."

Michael Chandler open to coaching against Conor McGregor on 'The Ultimate Fighter' again

Back in January, Dana White dropped the bombshell that Conor McGregor would be returning to the octagon. The UFC president also stated that he would first coach on the latest season of 'The Ultimate Fighter' (TUF) before stepping into the cage.

Coaching opposite the Irishman this season was Michael Chandler, who has risen to star-status for his electrifying bouts in McGregor's absense. Despite no official date confirmed yet, 'Iron' and 'The Notorious' are still expected to headline a pay-per-view card before the end of the year.

Chandler recently discussed his experience on filming TUF during his appearance on The Schaub Show. According to the 37-year-old, the experience was tough but he'd happily do it again:

"If you were to ask me right away, I would be like, 'I don't think I ever wanna do that again.' But now I'm like, it was four weeks, it was fun, it's gonna be a huge show. I would definitely do it again, so it was a lot of fun – painfully hard."

Catch the interview here (13:30):

