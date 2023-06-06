We asked Google AI if Irene Aldana can beat Amanda Nunes at UFC 289 (and it had a perfect answer)

Amanda Nunes is set to defend her bantamweight title this weekend, as she will go toe-to-toe against Irene Aldana in the main event of UFC 289 on June 10. The event will take place at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

In the lead-up to the fight, Sportskeeda MMA asked Google AI to predict the outcome of the UFC 289 main event. The AI responded by giving a detailed breakdown of the fight and predicted 'The Lioness' to emerge victorious:

"Irene Aldana is a talented fighter with a lot of potential, but it is unlikely that she will be able to beat Amanda Nunes at UFC 289. Nunes is the current UFC women's bantamweight champion and is widely considered to be the best female fighter in the world... [She] has defeated some of the best fighters in the division, including Ronda Rousey, Cris Cyborg and Valentina Shevchenko... Nunes has a four-inch reach advantage and two-inch height advantage. This will give Nunes a significant advantage in the striking department. While Aldana is perfectly capable of winning, it is more likely that Nunes will retain her title."

Google AI breakdown of Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana

Irene Aldana's coach reveals the one skillset that could help the Mexican defeat Amanda Nunes at UFC 289

Irene Aldana's coach Diego Lopes, who also contributed to Alexa Grasso winning the flyweight title against Valentina Shevchenko, has weighed in on the upcomig clash between his pupil and Amanda Nunes.

During his appearance on MMA Fighting’s Trocação Franca podcast, Lopes shared that they plan to surprise 'The Lioness' with the Mexican's high-level boxing skills in order to achieve the victory at UFC 289.

"Amanda is a tough fight for anyone in the division. We know she’s the best in the division, but I think our team is used to fighting that, like Alexa did with Valentina... I think we can surprise Amanda like that. To go in there and show something Amanda hasn’t faced yet, which is the level of boxing Irene has, to surprise her and bring the second [UFC] belt to the team and the fourth to Mexico.”

