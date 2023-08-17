We asked Google AI who would win between Zhang Weili and Amanda Lemos at UFC 292 (And it had the perfect answer)

Zhang Weili is one of the most dynamic fighters on the UFC women's roster. She possesses a frightening breadth of knockout power, monstrous strength, explosiveness, speed and the high-level skill and technique to make it all count every time she steps inside the octagon.

This Saturday, she will face the equally powerful Amanda Lemos in her first title defense since capturing the UFC women's strawweight title from Carla Esparza in one of her finest-ever performances. The bout is scheduled to co-headline the pay-per-view and fans are anticipating a blockbuster bout.

Expand Tweet

The last time 'Magnum' faced a heavy-handed Brazilian, she flatlined Jéssica Andrade on home soil to enthrone herself as the UFC women's strawweight champion for the first time. But will that trend repeat itself at UFC 292? While a Zhang Weili victory is expected, what does Google AI think?

See its answers in the screenshot below:

Google AI prediction of the UFC 292 co-main event

According to the AI, Zhang Weili's experience and well-roundedness should lead her to victory against her foe. However, despite having more options to control and end the fight, the AI has advised that caution be exercised due to Amanda Lemos' seismic punching power.

The Brazilian is capable of shutting anyone's lights out. So while the reigning strawweight titleholder is a -334 favorite to win, Google AI has taken Amanda Lemos' power into account, stating that anything can happen in MMA. Upsets aren't unheard of, but they are upsets for a reason.

Zhang will look to silence any doubts about her claim to the strawweight throne by defeating Lemos in decisive fashion. If she is successful in doing so, it will be her first successful title defense since her UFC 248 war with Joanna Jędrzejczyk.

How did Zhang Weili lose her UFC strawweight title in the first place?

It's odd for some fans to consider that Zhang Weili is a two-time strawweight champion, who is booked for the first title defense of her second reign as the 115-pound weight class' resident queen. So how exactly did she lose her title after turning away Joanna Jędrzejczyk's efforts at UFC 248?

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately, the promotion's Chinese superstar ran into an opponent who seems to trouble many of her foes with her distance management: Rose Namajunas. At UFC 261, she faced 'Thug Rose' in what was her second title defense, losing via first-round knockout after Namajunas scored a sniping head kick.