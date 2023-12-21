"We can talk about dead fathers" - Former UFC fighter highlights change in promotion's view on trash-talk citing Miguel Torres' 2011 dismissal

The UFC has done an incredible amount of work to change the public perspective of mixed martial arts (MMA).

Having once been labeled as "human cock fighting," MMA is now viewed by many as a legitimate, organized sport.

But recent comments made by Colby Covington about Leon Edwards' late father at the UFC 296 press conference have caused debate amongst fans and pundits about the promotion's changing stance on trash-talk.

Former fighter-turned-analyst, Kenny Florian, has now shared his thoughts on the change. He also pointed to the case of Miguel Torres, who was kicked out of the promotion in 2011 after a tweet involving a NSFW-joke went viral.

The promotion's CEO, Dana White, was quoted as saying this about Torres, according to ESPN.com:

"Again, you're dealing with a guy (who's) a smart guy, that owns his own business, that's been one of the top fighters in the world forever. And I cut him today. He's no longer with the [promotion]."

Florian, who co-hosts the Anik & Florian Podcast alongside Jon Anik, said this:

"If we rewind, way back when, when Miguel Torres posting some picture about a van, it was a reference to like a pedo-van or whatever it was. He got kicked out of the UFC for that. But now, in 2023, we can talk about dead fathers, we can say whatever it is because it's okay. And if the promotion says it's okay, then basically they're giving the OK to any fighter to go out and do that."

Could Dana White's political beliefs have influenced the UFC's stance on trash-talk?

Last week, the UFC hosted two press conferences where fighters began using family-themed insults, something not often witnessed by fans.

Many have speculated about why the promotion appears more care-free regarding the antics of fighters. A prominent MMA journalist has pointed to Dana White's political beliefs as a potential reason.

His friendship with former president and republican Donald Trump, according to Luke Thomas, is a large factor.

White's differing reaction to scuffles between fighters outside the cage has also been pointed out by Jason Hartley, co-founder of popular YouTube channel - MMA on Point. He said:

"Once [the promotion] realized the UFC 229 brawl didn't hurt em, Jorge assaulting Leon meant nothing & it increased their viewership, this era of ethics went out the window."

See the post below:

Luke Thomas' exchange with Jason Hartley on X

