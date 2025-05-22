“We complement each other” - Johan Estupinan shares how his coach is essential to his preparations

Johan Estupinan talked about how he and his coach "complement each other" to achieve success in Muay Thai.

Ad

Over the last year, Estupinan has been a surprising addition to the ONE Championship flyweight Muay Thai division.

The Colombian striker established a promotional record of 5-0, including three wins by knockout against Kouta Omori, Sean Climaco, and Zakaria El Jamari.

Estupinan recently interviewed with the South China Morning Post and had this to say about how his coach has helped him succeed in ONE:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I don’t like to study any of my opponents. That is the job of my coach. He will analyze, break down the strategy, and he’ll tell me what to do. So, in a way, we complement each other."

Ad

Trending

Johan Estupinan's latest fight was against fellow highly touted prospect Johan Ghazli in January. Estupinan emerged victorious by unanimous decision, earning him the number five ranking in the ONE flyweight Muay Thai division.

Watch Estupinan's entire interview with the South China Morning Post below:

Ad

Johan Estupinan is ready for rematch against Johan Ghazali

Johan Estupinan, aged 22, and Johan Ghazali, aged 18, have bright futures in ONE Championship. Therefore, the entertaining prospects could be matched up for a highly anticipated rematch in the future.

Firstly, Estupinan and Ghazali are scheduled for respective bouts on June 6 at ONE Fight Night 32. Estupinan will face ranked kickboxer Taiki Naito, while Ghazali has been matched up against Diego Paez.

Ad

During the aforementioned interview, Estupinan had this to say about potentially facing Ghazali again if they win their next fights:

"I am ready if ONE puts me to fight him again. I'm ready, and I'm ready for anybody."

ONE Fight Night 32 goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The upcoming event can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Ad

The June 6 fight card features Johan Ghazali vs. Diego Paez, Johan Estupinan vs. Taiki Naito, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues vs. Shir Cohen (women's atomweight Muay Thai world title main event), Nakrob Fairtex vs. Jaosuayai (flyweight Muay Thai co-main event), and more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jake Foley Jake Foley is a journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering all forms of combat sports, including MMA, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. His passion is ignited by the exceptional fusion of physical and mental skills demanded by world-class fighters in these sports. Jake is captivated by the intricate mix of fierce determination and a modest mindset exhibited by athletes in these disciplines. He also finds the atmosphere of major championships, like the epic clash between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, truly unparalleled.



Jake has earned his UFC credentials to cover the major events for Sportskeeda and has conducted several interviews.



Jake supports various teams across several professional sports, including the Las Vegas Raiders, Inter Miami, Norwich City, Miami Marlins, and Las Vegas Golden Knights. The sports moment Jake will never forget is Jon Jones dismantling Vladimir Matyushenko.



Since joining the SportsKeeda team, Jake has written 400 articles covering several MMA promotions, including the UFC and ONE Championship. He continues to work hard to maintain his journalistic integrity and tell the stories of fighters worldwide. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.