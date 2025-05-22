“We complement each other” - Johan Estupinan shares how his coach is essential to his preparations

Johan Estupinan talked about how he and his coach "complement each other" to achieve success in Muay Thai.
Over the last year, Estupinan has been a surprising addition to the ONE Championship flyweight Muay Thai division.
The Colombian striker established a promotional record of 5-0, including three wins by knockout against Kouta Omori, Sean Climaco, and Zakaria El Jamari.
Estupinan recently interviewed with the South China Morning Post and had this to say about how his coach has helped him succeed in ONE:
"I don’t like to study any of my opponents. That is the job of my coach. He will analyze, break down the strategy, and he’ll tell me what to do. So, in a way, we complement each other."
Johan Estupinan's latest fight was against fellow highly touted prospect Johan Ghazli in January. Estupinan emerged victorious by unanimous decision, earning him the number five ranking in the ONE flyweight Muay Thai division.
Watch Estupinan's entire interview with the South China Morning Post below:
Johan Estupinan is ready for rematch against Johan Ghazali
Johan Estupinan, aged 22, and Johan Ghazali, aged 18, have bright futures in ONE Championship. Therefore, the entertaining prospects could be matched up for a highly anticipated rematch in the future.
Firstly, Estupinan and Ghazali are scheduled for respective bouts on June 6 at ONE Fight Night 32. Estupinan will face ranked kickboxer Taiki Naito, while Ghazali has been matched up against Diego Paez.
During the aforementioned interview, Estupinan had this to say about potentially facing Ghazali again if they win their next fights:
"I am ready if ONE puts me to fight him again. I'm ready, and I'm ready for anybody."
ONE Fight Night 32 goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The upcoming event can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
The June 6 fight card features Johan Ghazali vs. Diego Paez, Johan Estupinan vs. Taiki Naito, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues vs. Shir Cohen (women's atomweight Muay Thai world title main event), Nakrob Fairtex vs. Jaosuayai (flyweight Muay Thai co-main event), and more.