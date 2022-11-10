Israel Adesanya is preparing to face the only man in combat sport with two wins against him, Alex Pereira. The two middleweights faced each other in kickboxing, with 'Poatan' winning via decision and knockout, respectively.

The history between the two fighters has fueled the fire of anticipation heading into UFC 281.

It will be fascinating to see if the skeletons in Adesanya's closet will affect the champion visually ahead of his clash with 'Poatan'. According to his head coach Eugene Bareman, the team has left the two previous fights in the past.

Bareman said that they are not choosing to forget the two kickboxing fights because Israel Adesanya lost. But rather, because 'The Last Stylebender' dominated both fights.

Whilst talking to Submission Radio ahead of the UFC 281 main event, Bareman said this:

"We are completely erasing those fights. Not because Israel lost, [but] because Israel dominated those fights. That's why we have to erase them, and we have to account for the massive amount of improvement that Alex Pereira has made since those fights. And that's what we're basing everything on."

Israel Adesanya's coach did acknowledge the progress that Pereira has made. But Bareman feels as though his student was dominant against 'Poatan' in the kickboxing ring.

He will hope 'The Last Stylebender' can continue his dominance in the octagon, but this time, get his hand raised.

Israel Adesanya says he 'cleared the middleweight path' for Alex Pereira

Israel Adesanya is set to face Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 281. Given the history between the pair, this fight is arguably the most anticipated title fight of 2022.

'The Last Stylebender' has dominated the entire middleweight division for years, and is currently still undefeated at 185 pounds. He is vastly more experienced than 'Poatan' in MMA, with Pereira only having three fights in the UFC.

In the eyes of many, the Brazilian has undeniably been fast-tracked to a title fight against Adesanya, but that is partly due to the champion's dominance. During media day, 'The Last Stylebender' said that he cleared a direct path for 'Poatan' to the title.

"He's had a good knockout, a three-round fight... I cleared the middleweight division, so I cleared the path for him directly to me. And I like big fights, big money fights. So this is one of those fights."

