“We have very different styles” - Headhunter John Lineker sums up his interesting kickboxing clash with Hiroki Akimoto

Former undisputed ONE bantamweight MMA world champion John Lineker says his upcoming kickboxing clash against former divisional king Hiroki Akimoto will be an interesting mix of styles.

Akimoto is the former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion, and at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang in Japan next month, Lineker will make his kickboxing debut against the Japanese star.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Lineker talked about his upcoming showdown with Akimoto. 'Hands of Stone' said:

"We have very different styles. My game is more of a boxing game, where I try to shorten the distance and land blows from close range."

One of the hardest-hitting MMA fighters in the world, Lineker brought his mauling KO style to Muay Thai in 2024, winning two big fights in 'The Art of Eight Limbs.'

His luck finally ran out against Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai at ONE Fight Night 27 earlier this year. But now, the 34-year-old American Top Team veteran will be looking to try his hand at another sport.

Lineker makes his ONE Championship kickboxing debut in just a few weeks.

Former champions John Lineker and Hiroki Akimoto to do battle at ONE 172 in Saitama

'Hands of Stone' John Lineker of Brazil is set to make his kickboxing debut against former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Hiroki Akimoto at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which will broadcast live from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship's official website for more information on how to watch from their location.

