  • “We have our duties” - Rodtang ready to put friendship with Nong-O aside for chance to reclaim lost gold

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Published Oct 24, 2025 08:33 GMT
Rodtang Jitmuangnon - Photo by ONE Championship
Former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon of Thailand will get the chance to reclaim his lost gold the next time he steps inside the Circle.

However, it will need to come at the expense of a close friend and mentor, legendary Thai fighter and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama.

Nong-O has effectively put together a career resurgence since moving down to flyweight. The 38-year-old veteran has showcased renewed vigor and vitality at a lower weight class, and is now in contention for another world title.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Rodtang revealed that he never thought he would be fighting Nong-O one day.

‘The Iron Man’ told the world’s largest martial arts organization:

“[Even] when ONE Championship held a trip to Phuket, with all of ONE’s superstars, six years ago. I stated that I never wish to fight with Nong-O. Because I respect him.”

That being said, Rodtang wants to stay true to his duty as a fighter. He added:

“When our paths cross, we have our duties. I’ll need to do my best.”
The Rodtang vs. Nong-O matchup is one of the most anticipated Muay Thai fights of all time. It pits explosive young firecracker against grizzled veteran with the ONE Championship gold on the line.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Nong-O Hama battle for vacant gold at ONE 173 in Tokyo

‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Nong-O Hama will vie for the vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title, the belt that the former once held before losing it on the scales over a year ago.

The two battle at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, which will take place live on Sunday, November 16, from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship’s official website for all the information on how to stream ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, or purchase tickets to watch it at the venue.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s next fight.

